Beloved 90s Rockers Surprise Fans With First New Music in Nearly 30 Years

Playing the long game has finally paid off for Shudder to Think fans. The influential 90s rock band announced a brief tour back in June 2026, consisting of four dates in September. As of August 25, 2026, they’ve announced their first new songs in nearly 30 years.

Shudder to Think’s last studio album was 50,000 B.C. in 1997. They released a live album and a compilation in 2009 and 2024, respectively. But the upcoming release marks the band’s first brand new music in decades.

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A three-song mini EP, Who Sent You?, is due on September 11, 2026. Additionally, Shudder to Think is back on Dischord Records, which released three of their early 90s albums. The band put out a few projects on Epic and Sub Pop, but their latest releases have brought them back to their post-punk roots.

According to frontman Craig Wedren, Who Sent You? is a love letter to and exploration of his teenage years in 1980s Cleveland. In a statement alongside the announcement, he described himself then as “young, horny, bored.” This straightforward description of himself as a teen seems to be the overall identity of the three-song EP as well.

Shudder To Think Return With 3-Song EP Reflecting on Craig Wedren’s Teenage Years

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Wedren went on to explain that the new Shudder to Think EP is a thank-you note as well. As much as it’s about his experiences, it seems to also be for the people he met along the way.

“It’s both a collage of memories, refracted through the prism of time, and a message back to my younger self,” he said in the statement, per Consequence. “Above all, it’s a nocturnal THANK YOU to all of the girls, family, friends, music, and invisible hands that lit the path, angels and devils both. Who, indeed, sent you?”

Shudder to Think shared the title track with a cut-and-paste style visualizer. “Who Sent You?” features clever wordplay and sharp observations, even when looking back through the haze of decades. Shudder to Think is still in top form even after 30 long years.

Who Sent You? actually follows two singles from 2025, “Thirst Walk” and “Playback”. The band released these as a limited 7-inch vinyl via Dischord. That was also the year they returned to the stage after a decade, heading out on a nine-date U.S. tour from September to November 2025.

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