Beloved Canadian Rock Star Passes Away at 65 Years Old

Tragic news has struck family, friends, and fans of singer Sass Jordan. In a report from TMZ, the Canadian rock star passed away at 65 years old. Currently, the cause of death isn’t known. However, her family posted on Instagram that she “peacefully crossed over to the other side.” “She remains in our hearts, an inimitable force of nature. An irreplaceable being of light and joy!” the caption read.

Born in Birmingham, England, Jordan spent much of her life in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. There, she built her career as a session vocalist for acts based in the city. Her first big opportunity was for the 80s French-Canadian band Bündock on their song “Come On (Baby Tonight)”.

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Sass Jordan branched out into music because of another influential Canadian group The Band in 1969. She heard “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” on the radio and knew immediately she wanted to make music for a living. She had only heard classical music in the house prior and saw it as a transformative experience.

Afterwards, her array of influences was extremely versatile. In the past, she lauded artists like Bonnie Raitt, Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, and Aretha Franklin. However, Jordan also admitted that she wasn’t always particularly fond of female vocalists in rock. Instead, she highlighted how male vocalists intrigued her so much more.

Canadian Rock Legend Sass Jordan Dies at 65 Years Old

“The male singers who were my biggest influences were people like Steven Tyler, Robert Palmer, and Paul Rodgers. These guys have such command of rhythm, and it is rhythm that makes a great singer, just like it is rhythm that makes a great guitar player or a great bass player or a great drummer,” Sass Jordan said in an old interview.

“It is astounding how underrecognized that is. It is all about rhythm, freezing rhythm and timing. Obviously pitch and the ability to turn a phrase that matters too, but it is rhythm. You can find that artificially in this day and age with technology like beat detective and with the recording technique, so you can move the track over slightly, so it melds in the pocket, mathematically, but a true singer does it naturally,” Sass Jordan continued.

Jordan released 10 albums in her career, with her final album B*****s Blues coming out in 2022. She previously told The Hamilton Spectator that money was never why she made music. Ultimately, it was all based on her love of the craft.

“If you love music and you’ve been around as long as I have, you pretty much do what you got to do. [I don’t] make records to sell anymore. Nobody bloody buys them,” Sass Jordan said. “I am in the indescribably enviable position of being able to make records here and there if I feel like it. It certainly isn’t going to be a living. But I love music. I am a huge, gigantic fan.”

(Photo by Isaiah Trickey/WireImage)