Beloved Country Music Icon, Dolly Parton, Dead at 80 Just Four Days After Sharing Health Update

Dolly Parton, one of the most recognizable figures in country music history, has died at 80. An official statement shared with Noisey/VICE through Parton’s representation states: “Global icon and humanitarian, Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author, died peacefully today in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 80 years old.”

The announcement detailed Parton’s legacy. “A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also through her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family.

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“Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact.”

On August 25, her nephew, Brian Seaver, announced the legendary country singer’s passing on Instagram. “My name is Brian Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebbeca Parton Dean.” Seaver went on to say, “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father, Larry, held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it til now.”

Parton’s husband, Carl Dean, died on March 3, 2025. Since then, Parton had taken a significant step back to focus on her own health. She spent years caring for her husband through health complications without focusing on her own health. In October 2025, rumors about Parton’s death began to circulate, to which she famously stated, “I ain’t dead yet!”

On August 21, Dolly Parton shared a health update as she reiterated her step back from performing. , stating, “It’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health.” The singer also went on to say, “I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’.”

the legacy dolly leaves behind

Dolly Parton is among the most decorated female country artists in history. Often referred to as the “Queen of Country”, Dolly won 11 Grammy Awards throughout her 60-year career. She released a total of 50 studio albums since her 1967 debut, Hello, I’m Dolly. Parton achieved 25 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, holding the record for the most by a female artist.

Her most iconic hits include “Jolene” (1973), “Coat Of Many Colors” (1971), and “9 to 5” (1980). The latter served as the main title track for the 1980 comedy film 9 to 5, starring Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda. In 1983, Parton’s duet with Kenny Rogers, “Islands In The Stream”, became her second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her first No. 1, “9 to 5”, came just two years prior.

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