Beloved Dancer Hospitalized Following Alleged Violent Attack After Performance at Music Festival

Beloved Detroit dancer Darryl “Lonn” Hartman has been hospitalized following an alleged violent attack after his performance at a Michigan folk music festival.

Hartman, 37, was a performer and attendee of Blissfest in Harbor Springs. According to a report from the New York Post, he went back to his tent after his performance. However, the next day, Hartman was found hanging outside of his tent with wounds on his neck. He was quickly transported to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

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The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on July 23, 2026, explaining that they are investigating the situation. They have also been in touch with Lonn’s family.

“Based on the information gathered so far, including the evidence reviewed and the tips received from the public, investigators have not found any evidence suggesting that this incident was a targeted attack,” the sheriff’s office explained. “We understand there has been speculation and concern, but at this time, the facts developed during the investigation do not support that conclusion.”

One of Hartman’s close friends, Terace Garnier, spoke with Fox 2 Detroit and shared an update. “It was looking like he shouldn’t be alive right now,” Garnier said. “That’s basically what they were saying with the amount of blood that he lost.”

Garnier then claimed that Hartman revealed he was attacked and who his attackers were. “He told us who did this, so we know who did this,” he said. “The individuals were Caucasian, so we believe it’s a hate crime and potentially a crime of passion.”

Police have not reported taking any suspects into custody

In response to the tragic incident, Blissfest organizers have issued a statement. They understand the alleged attack has “understandably stirred deep concern and speculation” among the fest community.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who has reached out with concern following reports that an individual connected to this year’s event may have been the victim of an assault,” the Blissfest statement added. “From the moment Blissfest became aware of this situation, the organization has cooperated fully with law enforcement as they carefully reviewed the circumstances surrounding this sensitive incident.”

Finally, they added, “Out of respect for the investigative process and those affected, Blissfest has refrained from commenting on unverified claims.”

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the incident to email blissfestinvestigation@emmetcounty.org. They can also call 231-348-0605 or submit a tip through the sheriff’s office mobile app.

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