Beloved EDM DJ Announces Indefinite Hiatus From Music and Touring: ‘I Finally Hit a Serious Breakdown Point’

Beloved EDM star Rusko has announced that his career is going on an indefinite hiatus. The beloved dubstep DJ shared the news in a social media post, explaining that his decision is directly related to his mental health.

“When I first decided to call it a day on music and shows, I really wasn’t sure how, or even if, I wanted to share more publicly,” Rusko began. “The truth is, there was no way I could have found the words. I had simply been ignoring my brain and body for far too long; I finally hit a serious breakdown point.”

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He went on to share, “I dedicated all my life and spirit to being an artist, and have been traveling the world for over 20+ years. I am so unbelievably lucky and grateful for every experience and the most amazing fans who have been alongside me.”

Rusko will be putting his music career on hold for an undetermined amount of time

While Rusko has enjoyed his career, he said, “It became clear I was having a breakdown mentally… and so needed to dip out the game for the foreseeable future.”

Next, the electronic music producer expresses his gratitude to fans and friends for their support. “To everyone who’s reached out, thank you so much for your love. To the fans, I am so sorry about the upcoming shows, but I want you to know that your support over the years has meant everything to me.”

Finally, Rusko concluded his message, “For now, I have to follow my instincts and search for healing and recovery. While I can’t guarantee any kind of return, I hope in my heart, one day this is not goodbye, but more see ya later, alligator.”

Fans have been showering Rusko with support, following his announcement

In response to his hiatus announcement, Rusko’s fans and Instagram followers have been showing him so much love and support. “You are amazing man!!! Always will be one of the OG’s that made this whole damn thing happen,” one fan said. Someone else added, “Thank you for everything, Legend the community loves you 4 lyf! Get rested up brothaa.”

Many of his fellow EDM musicians have weighed in as well, including LSDream. “Thank you for ur legendary pioneering and massive contributions to the culture,” Dream wrote. “You were my first dubstep “show” in some tiny basement NYC bar on McDougal St in like 2008 or something. Core memory.”

He finally added, “When I hear fans say to artists ‘that set changed my life’ I know exactly what they mean. May you find and receive the healing u need, and the space to rest and restore.”