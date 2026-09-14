Beloved Guitarist Praised As an ‘Architect of the Punk Rock Movement’ Has Died at 71

Cleveland-born punk guitarist Cheetah Chrome, real name Eugene O’Connor, has died at 71. His remaining bandmates in The Dead Boys broke the news on Instagram on September 13, 2026. They did not disclose a cause of death, but shared their condolences for Cheetah’s family alongside words of esteem for his life and career.

“Cheetah was a true original, an architect of the punk rock movement,” the post stated. “A one man hurricane tearing up the musical landscape with his feral guitar riffs and manic energy. Beyond all that Cheetah was also just a really sweet guy that loved rock-roll.”

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The band added, “We extend our deepest condolences to Cheetah’s family, friends and fans around the world. His music lives on and will continue to inspire others for generations to come. We ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed Cheetah.”

Cheetah Chrome Made His First Mark on the Underground Punk Scene in a Band That Never Recorded Any Material

Cheetah Chrome’s underground punk career began in 1974, when he joined proto-punk outfit Rocket From the Tombs. Although the band didn’t last beyond 1975, in a few short months they made an undeniable mark on the emerging punk rock landscape. They opened for Television and Patti Smith at a show in Cleveland before disbanding after a few months. But journalists covering the underground punk scene were taking note.

Iconic music journalist Lester Bangs described Rocket From the Tombs as “the original legendary underground rock band.” Meanwhile, David Fricke wrote for Rolling Stone that “No one else in American rock, underground or over, was writing and playing songs this hard and graphic about being f***ed over and fighting mad.”

A lot of that energy was carried in Cheetah Chrome’s frenetic guitar playing. After Rocket From the Tombs called it quits, Cheetah formed The Dead Boys with Stiv Bators, Jimmy Zero, Jeff Magnum, and Johnny Blitz. The group moved to New York City, immersing themselves in the rapidly growing punk scene of the late 70s.

Their first album, Young, Loud and Snotty, released in 1977, quickly followed by a second, We Have Come for Your Children, in 1978. Despite being NYC mainstays, The Dead Boys also called it quits after a short run. They disbanded in 1979, but reunited several times for one-off gigs over the years.

In 2017, the band—minus Stiv Bators, who died in 1990—came together again for the 40th anniversary of their debut album. This included a celebratory tour and a rerecorded version of the album, titled Still Snotty: Young, Loud and Snotty at 40.

The Dead Boys were allegedly planning another anniversary tour for their debut album in 2027, marking 50 years of Young, Loud and Snotty. After the news of Cheetah Chrome’s death, it’s unclear if this plan will change.

Later Years Were Dedicated To Being Creative Director of a Legacy Record Label

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Cheetah Chrome’s prolific career also included playing with bands like Stilettos and Batusis, alongside Sylvain Sylvain of New York Dolls. He formed his own band, Cheetah Chrome and the Casualties, and also reformed Rocket From the Tombs with a new lineup. They released one original album in 2011 before Cheetah departed the group.

He also worked often with members of Joan Jett’s band The Blackhearts, collaborating on several recordings and live performances. Cheetah moved to Nashville in the 90s, where he lived with his wife and third son. In 2012, he became creative director of A&R at alternative/legacy label Plowboy Records.

“It was a little daunting to be a record label executive,” Cheetah told VICE in 2014. “I didn’t know if I could do it, but right from the beginning, all the years I’ve been in the business, I kind of knew what needed to be done, and what we could be doing differently, and things I didn’t like about the business that I could actually change.”

Photo by John Anderson/The Austin Chronicle/Getty Images