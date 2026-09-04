Beloved Indie Rock Musician and His Family Killed in Mexico; Two Suspects Arrested

Authorities found Mexican indie rock musician Jonathan Meléndez, his pregnant wife, and his 3-year-old daughter dead in a gruesome homicide case. They also discovered the bodies of the family’s nanny and dog.

Authorities found the deceased in an upscale neighborhood apartment near Mexico City on Sept. 1, 2026, per CNN.

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Meléndez is the 38-year-old keyboardist of well-known synth-pop band Camilo Séptimo. His spouse, 35-year-old Ana Paula Meléndez, was four months pregnant.

The family of the couple’s 21-year-old nanny, Aleida Romero Victorio, confirmed the working relationship and the tragic deaths. “She was a very hardworking and responsible girl who did not deserve for this to be done to her,” said Lorena Victorio Cabrera, her aunt.

One 6-year-old boy survived the heinous crime

Authorities reported that someone shot three of the victims – including Meléndez’s daughter – in the head. Someone shot the fourth victim in the back. The investigation did not disclose the dog’s specific manner of death, but reports indicated that someone found it with its legs tied.

The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that they found “two of the victims” with their “hands bound.” Authorities believe that the murders occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday. First responders found a 6-year-old boy alive and unharmed at the scene.

Meléndez’s band said he would be remembered “with immense love and gratitude.”

“Today we honor and celebrate his life, his music, his light, and what he shared with those of us fortunate enough to know him and walk alongside him,” the members of Camilo Séptimo reportedly said in a group statement.

Police have arrested two persons of interest in the killings

Police arrested two men in connection with the deaths. The following day (Sept. 3), the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office, the federal Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, and the Mexico City Secretariat of Citizen Security executed a joint operation to apprehend the men.

Authorities believe that a man named Diego Sebastián “N” perpetrated the crime. Investigators are looking into a second man, identified as Gerardo “N”, for alleged involvement. One of the suspects allegedly “exploited” his relationship with one of the victims to enter the home. Notably, they say that Sebastián was an associate of Meléndez.

Prosecutors say that the incident remains under investigation and they will release new details as it becomes appropriate to do so.

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