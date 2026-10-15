Beloved Indie Rock Singer Undergoing 6-Hour Surgery to Remove Brain Tumor

Beloved indie rock singer Jake Luppen has revealed that he will undergo major surgery. The Hippo Campus frontman has shared that doctors will be performing a six-hour surgery to remove a brain tumor that he was previously diagnosed with.

“Hey everyone – Jake here with a life update,” Luppen wrote in a social media post. He then offered some background info on his health situation. “About seven years ago, a migraine-prompted MRI revealed a 9 mm lesion on my brain, right near my [basal] ganglia,” Luppen shared.

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“This past summer a routine scan showed some possible growth in this lesion, which prompted an EEG test,” he continued. “To my surprise, the panic symptoms I had been experiencing were actually focal seizures.”

Doctors will perform an open brain surgery on Hippo Campus frontman Jake Luppen

Next came a plan on how to treat the tumor. “My neurologist and neurosurgeon at Mayo determined that the best route to recovery would require a craniotomy to remove the lesion, as its critical location renders the option for a biopsy to be too dangerous,” he explained. “This kind of open brain surgery lasts for about six hours and requires that I’m awake so that they can safely access what they believe is a stage two glioma (slow-growing, low-grade brain tumor).”

“They’ll remove as much of the lesion as possible and then send it off for testing. Once we know what it is, we’ll know how to treat it,” Luppen shared. “While a medical procedure of this nature carries some scary risks, my family and I couldn’t ask for a better surgical team to perform this surgery, which is scheduled for November 6th.”

The singer added that this will certainly affect his ability to perform. “All that being said, it might be a second before I can play music for y’all again,” he said. “So, on October 19th we’re playing a show at Turf Club to rage for one last time before I’m on my a** for a few months. “

“Rest assured, I will work as hard as I can to get back on stage asap,” Luppen concluded. “I’ll keep y’all updated throughout this journey. Gonna be a wild ride. Much love.”

Photo by Jon Mattrisch/Billboard via Getty Images