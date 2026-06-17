Beloved Pop-Punk Musician Has ‘Emotional’ Moment on Stage in a Wheelchair With His Band, and It Warms My Millennial Heart

Chad Gilbert recently had an emotional moment on stage, and it as alongtime fan; it just warms my Millennial heart. On June 8, the beloved pop-punk guitarist joined his band, New Found Glory, on stage in Nashville.

Due to serious health issues, Gilbert has been using a wheelchair to get around. Not letting that be a deterrent, he whipped out there on his electric chariot and greeted the cheering crowd. Gilbert has not fully toured with New Found Glory in a few years due to battling pheochromocytoma, a rare type of cancerous tumor.

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Chad Gilbert has remained an active member of New Found Glory throughout his cancer battle

Taking to Instagram to share images of his big night, Gilbert offered some perspective on how he was feeling. “Monday was such a special night,” he wrote. “I got to play a show in front of my daughter, something I truly never thought I’d get to do again. And my beautiful wife and all the nurses and doctors, my amazing team that have kept me alive through my battle.”

“It was very emotional getting up on stage with my band again to play,” Gilbert added. “So many feelings all at once. Here are some photos from the show. If you were there, I hope you had a great time. Love you all.”

In response to his post, many of Gilbert’s friends, fans, and followers have taken to the comments to offer their support. “Glad you got to be back on stage where you belong,” read a message from Gilbert’s old hardcore band, Shai Hulud. “Looking forward to more. Love you, pal. Love and strength to you.”

A fan who was at the show exclaimed, “Chad, it was awesome seeing you up there rocking out! Love to see your grit. You have fought like a true warrior. Inspirational!” Another user offered, “You’re a true rockstar. I’m so disappointed to have missed it. I know it was special for everyone.”

Chad Gilbert first began battling cancer in 2010

Gilbert’s cancer battle dates back to January 2010. At the time, he shared with fans that doctors had found “suspicious cells” in his thyroid that needed to be removed. After undergoing surgery, it was discovered that no cancerous cells were found.

More than a decade later, in 2021, Gibert was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive at home. It was then that Doctors found he had a pheochromocytoma tumor. Over the past five years, doctors have found more tumors, and he has continued to get treatment, while also writing and recording—and occasionally playing live—with New Found Glory.