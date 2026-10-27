Beloved Rock Legend Dies at 83 Just Weeks After Taking the Stage for One Final Performance

Pittsburgh rock icon Donnie Iris passed away on October 26, 2026, just weeks after his final performance. He was 83 years old. Iris had an impressive solo discography in addition to his work with other bands in the 70s. In his later career, he released music periodically but continued to tour, primarily in the Pittsburgh and Cleveland areas.

Iris was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2023. He continued to perform intermittently in the following years, before publicly announcing his retirement on October 9, 2026. Roughly a week prior, he played his last show on September 28. Iris took the stage at Citizens Live at the Wylie for a hometown farewell in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His friends and family confirmed his death on social media.

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“After much thought, and in light of recent health issues, I have made the difficult decision to retire from future concert performances,” Iris previously wrote in his retirement announcement, per People. “I am deeply grateful to my daughters and my entire family, the musicians, crew members, promoters, venues, and especially the fans who made this life possible.”

He concluded, “While I will no longer be performing live, the memories, the music, and the connections we have built together will always remain close to my heart … It has been my great honor to make music for you.”

Pittsburgh Rock Legend Donnie Iris Dies at 83, Leaves Behind Impressive Music Legacy

In the 60s, Donnie Iris formed a band with several college friends at Slippery Rock State College. Originally called the Tri-Vels, the group later became Donnie and the Donnells. They played R&B and pop cover songs at fraternity parties on campus. By 1964, Iris moved on from Donnie and the Donnells to form The Jaggerz.

For a time, they also performed R&B covers at local venues in Pittsburgh, but soon enough The Jaggerz started writing their own material. In 1969, they released the album Introducing the Jaggerz. It didn’t gain much traction outside of local Pittsburgh radio, but it was Iris’ first full-length album with the band.

In 1970, The Jaggerz hit No. 2 with the song “The Rapper”. The band gained national attention for this single, but after failing to capture additional success, Iris left the group in 1976. The Jaggerz later reunited. Around this time, Iris met the band Wild Cherry, who’d just had the big hit “Play That Funky Music” in 1976. Iris engineered their next album, I Love My Music, and was recruited to play guitar on tour for a time.

After parting with Wild Cherry, Donnie Iris then launched his solo career in 1979, backed by his band The Cruisers. This produced 11 studio albums, three live albums, two EPs, and a host of singles. His latest release was the 2016 single “Pittsburgh Made”, highlighting his love for the city that shaped his music for decades.

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