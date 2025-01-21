Ben Kadow Is the Human Wrecking Ball Star of the Latest Epicly Later’d

The most recent episode of Epicly Later’d profiles Ben Kadow, a 31-year-old skater from Brewster, New York. He’s someone who rides with a rare intensity; in clips of Kadow crashing his way through NYC he resembles a human wrecking ball, a bag of tangled-up lightning bolts, someone who attacks the concrete and fixtures of the city, and you can see why other writers have compared him in flight to Travis Bickle or Robert Nolan’s ‘Narrator’ in Fight Club.

Speaking to VICE, Ben opens up (sort of) on his relationship with his hometown, the mental weight of turning pro, and the moldy homemade hot sauce he ferments in his fridge.

Watch it now at VICE’s YouTube channel or in the player below, you will not regret it.