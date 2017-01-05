Ben Klock and Marcel Dettmann Pair Up for Ostgut Ton’s 100th 12” Release

Berlin nightlife institution Berghain’s in-house label, Ostgut Ton, is celebrating its milestone 100th 12″ release by having two of the club’s biggest residents, Ben Klock and Marcel Dettmann, team up for a collaborative double-EP.

The Dettmann | Klock record, Phantom Studies, is due to arrive on January 27. Running seven tracks long, it marks the pair’s first collaboration in ten years, following 2007’s Scenario. Their first ever team-up, Dawning, was released the year previous. According to a press release, the new EP will also feature vocals from both parties, including a “spoken word sermon” from Klock on the track “Prophet Man.”

No previews are available at this time, but you can preorder the EP here and view the tracklist below.

Phantom Studies tracklist



1. Phantom Studies

2. No One Around

3. The Room

4. Prophet Man

5. Bad Boy

6. The World Tonight

7. The Tenant