BENDS’ “Sun In My Eyes” Sounds, Well, Exactly Like That

It’s now officially Southern Hemisphere springtime. Congratulations, everyone. We made it. The birds are making their noises, the jasmine is in bloom, and the sun is… moving some things around and doing its best to pencil us in… We assume.



It’s also the time of year that artists begin to drop the sounds of summer on us—the glistening, hypnotic songs that’ll soundtrack falling asleep on your towel, stocking up the ice in the eski, and being consistently and regrettably day drunk.

After playing together for about a year, Melbourne’s BENDS have laid down their first track, “Sun In My Eyes,” which is premiering on Noisey today. We won’t be Those Guys and make the obvious connections to bands of yesteryear, but we will say this: BENDS do kind of look like they’re about to drop the hottest Brit Pop record of 1993.

“Sun In My Eyes” is as about as close to an onomatopoeia as a piece of music can get, sounding exactly like having to shade your eyes from the midday glare.

Listen to the track below, and keep an ear to the ground for their upcoming EP.

Follow BENDS on Soundcloud.