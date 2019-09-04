Bengaluru Civic Authorities Fill in Potholes After Artist’s ‘Moonwalk’ Video Goes Viral

India’s unmanned moon mission vehicle Chandrayaan-2 may be just days away from making its landmark land, but one artist in the Indian city of Bengaluru also has a groundbreaking mission that involves the moon. Tired of the endless crater-like potholes that dot the roads in his city, street artist Baadal Nanjudaswamy decided he’d had enough and stepped up to do something about it instead of simply whining like the rest of us. So, he made a video of himself in an astronaut suit slow-mo walking around the craters as the camera zooms out to reveal the deep potholes on Tunganagar Main Road in North Bengaluru. He posted this hilarious video on Twitter, tagging local civic officials, and in just a day, it got over a million hits and an overwhelming response from all those who could relate to this #tooreal woe.



@baadalvirus Boss will you lend me your Astronaut Suit for a day, I would like to explore the craters on Hyderabad roads. I promise our Roads are exact replica of Moon Surface, I challenge it will be better visually than the one photographed by Neil Armstrong.@TOIHyderabad — SG (@seshagiribv) September 2, 2019

ISRO can train their astronauts in these roads so that we have a successful moon mission in 2022 — Doddanekundi Rising (@Dnekundi_rising) September 2, 2019

Also ready for Mars rover… pic.twitter.com/nq6wAIAWtK — Hari Seldon (@haris_blr) September 2, 2019

Looking at the overwhelming public and media response, the civic authorities had no choice but to fix the situation by filling in the potholes. Within 24 hours, the potholes were filled up, said Bengaluru civic body spokesperson LB Suresh to news agency IANS. “Under the supervision of our chief engineer S Prabhakar, the potholes on Tunganagar main road have been filled. We responded at the earliest to the artist’s complaint,” he said.

Thank you people for such a overwhelming response and support! ♥️♥️♥️🙏🙏



Work in progress.. Quick and prompt response from @BBMP. Thank you very much @BBMPCOMM @BBMP_MAYOR and Mr. Prabhakar, CE RR Nagar who is overlooking on ground currently. pic.twitter.com/clgoLAIKzU — baadal nanjundaswamy (@baadalvirus) September 3, 2019

While the local body in-charge, known as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP), had announced that engineers would be fined if they failed to fill up the potholes, people continued to complain about hundreds of them making their lives miserable in the traffucked city. After working on several art installations that highlight these pesky potholes around the city, Nanjudaswamy’s efforts have finally paid off.

