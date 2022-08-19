20 Mummified Bodies Found in Raid on ‘Ritualistic Shrine’

The mummified remains of 20 people have been found in a building by armed police in the southern Nigerian city of Benin.

The raid followed a tip-off alerting police to the possible existence of a “ritualistic shrine” near the centre of Benin City, the capital of Edo state. Three men have been arrested.



It is unclear how long the bodies, including those of children, had been kept there.

“Fifteen mummified male corpses, three mummified female corpses and two mummified children corpses were discovered at the scene,” Jennifer Iwegbu, a police spokesman, said following the raid. “All three suspects were young men, and a police medical team was part of the investigations.”

Authorities believe the suspects may have stolen the bodies from a local morgue. The incident has shocked the local community, with residents gathering around the building as news spread of the raid.

The police are still searching for other suspects connected to the shrine, including the owner of the building. “An intensive effort is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing suspects.”