Benson Boone Just Announced the Wanted Man Tour for 2026

Benson Boone has just announced a stretch of U.S. arena dates for this summer.

Dubbed the Wanted Man Tour, the 32-date outing will see the acrobatic pop star stopping in most major U.S. markets from July though September.

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The Wanted Man Tour kicks off July 7 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. Subsequent stops include Brooklyn, New York; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Portland, Oregon; San Jose, California; Dallas, Texas; and Jacksonville, Florida; among many others. The final date of the tour is a September 3 show in Casper, Wyoming.

View the complete tour routing below.

Benson Boone 2026 Tour: How to get Tickets

Presales begin Wednesday, April 1 at 11 AM local time. Set your reminder here. More presales will follow Thursday, including a Spotify presale. General onsale will then begin on Friday, April 3 at 11 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Benson Boone tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

07/07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/08 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

07/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/13 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/16 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

07/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

07/19 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

07/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

07/24 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

07/27 — Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/28 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/30 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/02 — Spokane, WA @ Numerica Veterans Arena

08/04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/05 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/07 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

08/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/15 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

08/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

08/20 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

08/21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

08/25 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

08/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

08/28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

08/29 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

08/31 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/01 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

09/03 — Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center