Benson Boone Just Announced the Wanted Man Tour for 2026

Benson Boone has just announced a stretch of U.S. arena dates for this summer.
Dubbed the Wanted Man Tour, the 32-date outing will see the acrobatic pop star stopping in most major U.S. markets from July though September.
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The Wanted Man Tour kicks off July 7 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. Subsequent stops include Brooklyn, New York; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Portland, Oregon; San Jose, California; Dallas, Texas; and Jacksonville, Florida; among many others. The final date of the tour is a September 3 show in Casper, Wyoming.
View the complete tour routing below.
Benson Boone 2026 Tour: How to get Tickets
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Presales begin Wednesday, April 1 at 11 AM local time. Set your reminder here. More presales will follow Thursday, including a Spotify presale. General onsale will then begin on Friday, April 3 at 11 AM local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also get Benson Boone tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Benson Boone 2026 Tour Dates
07/07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/08 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
07/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/13 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/16 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
07/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
07/19 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
07/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
07/24 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
07/27 — Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/28 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/30 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/02 — Spokane, WA @ Numerica Veterans Arena
08/04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/05 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/07 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
08/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/15 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
08/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
08/20 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
08/21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
08/25 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
08/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
08/28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
08/29 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
08/31 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
09/01 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
09/03 — Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center