Benson Boone Says Fan Caught Him in Extremely Awkward Bathroom Moment

There just isn’t much more embarrassing than walking in on someone full-on Porky Piggin’ it at the urinal. That is, unless you’re the Porky Pig in the situation. I’ll give you two guesses which one was singer Benson Boone in this hilarious story.

During a recent episode of the Life Uncut podcast, Boone shared his story with hosts Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne. The pair had inquired what his ” most embarrassing ” moment was. Setting the scene, Boone recalled it happened on the opening night of his last amphitheater tour before graduating to arenas. (Billboard noted that, based on his description, this would have happened during the 2024-2025 Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour.

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“It was the first show of the tour,” Boone recalled. “Backstage, I didn’t have a bathroom, for some reason. The bathroom that I had was shared with the audience bathroom, so anyone in the audience could be in the bathroom I was in, and I didn’t know that.”

Benson Boone got caught with his pants down, literally

Offering some context, Boone explained that he and his longtime guy friend are “very close”, and some of them were in the bathroom on this specific day.

“We’ve grown up together,” he shared. “We have a bit where, when we’re [using urinals] in public restrooms — this was more of a thing we did in high school — usually, you just unzip and let it rip, and you don’t have to take off your pants.”

“Well, we do a thing where we just fully take off our pants, and we’re standing there with a shirt on but no bottoms,” the singer clarified. “You have to take your pants all the way off and get them all the way back up before somebody outside comes back in.”

Tragically, he was slow on the draw this particular day. He also wasn’t aware that other people would have access to this bathroom.

“Someone walks in, and I didn’t look, because I assumed it’d be one of my mates,” he reflected with a recoil. “It wasn’t. It was a fan coming to the show, and he just stopped. I heard the gasp, and that’s when I turned, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”

Ultimately, the pair were able to surmount the uncomfortable situaion and and have a positive interaction. “It was so awkward,” Boone added, however. “I was horrified.”

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy