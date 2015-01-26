Berlin Archway Becomes a Cascading Portal of Light and Geometry

Artists Felix Neumann & Jeremy Antoine Le Beherec used the underbelly of the railway bridge between the Hackescher Markt and Friedrichstraße stations in Berlin as the canvas for a series of surprising graphical video projections. Set to an atmospheric soundtrack from Luka, the temporary “guerilla mapping” installation created for a course at the Berlin Technical Art School (BTK) offers a stunning vision inside an immersive tunnel of light. Check out the duo’s screenshots of their 2D animated projections and watch how they did it in a behind-the-scenes video below.

Visit Felix Neumann on Behance for more.

