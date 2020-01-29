Bernie Sanders Is Getting a Ton of Endorsements From Musicians

As the 2020 Democratic Primary heats up just days away from the Iowa caucus, so too have marquee celebrity endorsements for the packed presidential candidate field. In a shock to pretty much no one, musicians like Ben Harper and Mandy Moore are all-in for Pete Buttigieg; John Legend supports Elizabeth Warren; and Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo is a member of the Yang Gang because of course, he is.

But more than his competitors, Senator Bernie Sanders has racked up an astounding number of endorsements from artists across every spectrum, including genre, level of success, and age. A truly impressive, iPhone-filling roster of talent has embraced 78-year-old Sanders’ democratic socialist platform.

While Sanders just held a rally with indie rock mainstays Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend—and today announced another event with the recently reunited Strokes—his support isn’t limited to Pitchfork-approved acts. In fact, mainstream titans like Ariana Grande, T.I., and Miley Cyrus have all posted endorsements of his platform. Additionally, artists on the fringes of success have come out in droves to endorse the 78-year-old Vermont senator; earlier this month, a 20-song compilation from bands like Strange Ranger, Frankie Cosmos, Shady Bug, and many more was uploaded to Bandcamp with the proceeds directly supporting Sanders’ campaign.

Those acts are just a small slice of the indie, D.I.Y., and working-class musicians who have recently voiced their support for the 2020 presidential election. Evan Weiss, whose pop-punk band Pet Symmetry opened a recent Iowa Sanders rally, told Mother Jones, “He’s definitely the most punk-adjacent of the candidates. His messaging is all about community. It feels like he’s one of us. He’ll wax poetic about not being a Washington insider ’till the cows come home and that really resonates with us.”

Below, an exhaustive and hyperlinked list of the most notable acts to come out in favor of Sanders’ campaign.

Artists Who Have Publicly Supported Bernie:



Adult Mom

AJJ

Alex Ebert (Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros)

Anderson Paak

André Cymone

Ariana Grande

Awakebutstillinbed

Ben Blackwell (The Dirtbombs)

Best Coast

Bon Iver

Brandi Carlile

Brendan Kelly (The Lawrence Arms)

Brother Ali

Cardi B

Cat Power

Chris Shiflett

Dan Deacon

David Crosby

Deeper

Deerhoof

Diet Cig

Dikembe

Dispatch

DJ Cassidy

Emily Yacina

Emperor X

Foxy Dads

Frankie Cosmos

Freeway

The Ghost of Paul Revere

Gia Margaret

Granddad

Grapetooth

Great Grandpa

Half Waif

Hether Fortune

Hurry

Ian Sweet

Illuminati Hotties

Jack White

Jackson Browne

Jason Mraz

Jay Som

Jeff Rosenstock

Jeremy Toback

Jesse & Joy

John DeDomenici (Jeff Rosenstock)

Justus Profit

Kevin Devine

Kevin Krauter

Killer Mike

Kim Gordon

Kississippi

Kitty Pryde

La Neve

Lil Yachty

Lissie Maurus

Local Natives

Lucy Dacus

Mal Blum

Mamak Khadem

Mannequin Pussy

Max

Max Bemis (Say Anything)

Maxwell Stern

Mike Posner

Miley Cyrus

Moaning

Neil Young

New Power Generation

Nicholas Petricca (Walk the Moon)

Noelle Scaggs (Fitz & The Tantrums)

Noname

Norah Jones

Ozomatli

Pet Symmetry

Pinegrove

Polyvinyl Records

Pool Kids

Portugal. The Man

Power Trip

Pussy Riot

Radiator Hospital

Raffi

Ratboys

Remember Sports

Residente (Calle 13)

Retirement Party

Roger Harvey

Rostam Batmanglij

Sadie Dupuis (Speedy Ortiz / Sad13)

(Sandy) Alex G

Sarah Lee Guthrie

Serj Tankian (System of a Down)

Shady Bug

Shamir

Sheer Mag

Somos

State Champs

Stephen Malkmus (Pavement)

Strange Ranger

The Strokes

SWMRS

T.I.

Termination Dust

Tim Heidecker

Tommie Sunshine

Tony! Toni! Toné!

Topshelf Records

Trace Mountains

Typesetter

Vampire Weekend

Vic Mensa

Vundabar

Water From Your Eyes

Weyes Blood

What Cheer? Brigade

Wild Pink

Willow Smith

The Wonder Years

Young the Giant

Zedd

Zola Jesus