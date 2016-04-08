Bernie Sanders Is Speaking at the Vatican Next Week

Read: A Bernie Sanders Victory Just Got a Little Less Impossible

Jewish presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be hopping a flight to the Vatican right after his April 14 debate with Hillary Clinton, the Washington Post reports.

Videos by VICE

On Friday, Sanders accepted the Vatican’s invitation to take a quick break from the campaign grind to speak at a conference hosted by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences about social, economic, and environmental issues facing the world.

“I am grateful to the Vatican for inviting me to talk about an issue that is very dear to my heart, which is how we create a moral economy that works for all of the people rather than just the top one percent,” Sanders told the Post.



“I think the Vatican has been aware of the fact that, in many respects, the pope’s views and my views are very much related,” Sanders continued. “He has talked in an almost unprecedented way about the need to address income and wealth inequality, poverty, and to combat the greed that we’re seeing all over this world, which is doing so much harm to so many people.”

Unfortunately, Sanders isn’t currently scheduled to meet directly with Pope Francis, so the two may not get a chance to talk about their complementary views or their various forays into the music world.



Image by Adam Mignanelli