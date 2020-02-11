VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Bernie Sanders and The Strokes Merged a Political Rally with a Rock Show

By

_22A0340
Share:

Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and The Strokes were on the bill for a one-of-a-kind rally at the University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore Arena last night, and thousands stood in the cold for hours to get into the overbooked event. NYC-based Sunflower Bean opened the show, and Rep Ocasio-Cortez later acknowledged front person Julia Cumming for her longstanding commitment to social justice. Cynthia Nixon, and Dr. Cornel West, and Nina Turner all addressed the crowd, too, before Ocasio-Cortez took the stage to introduce Sanders.

Joined onstage by his wife, kids, and grandkids, Senator Sanders proclaimed the night to be the largest political rally to take place ever in the state and gave a speech centered around what is practical versus what is radical. He made his pitch for Medicare For All and student debt relief, and pointed out the out contradiction between having the budget for neverending wars and the idea that the United States of America (“the richest nation in the world”) can’t afford Medicare for All.

Videos by VICE

But when Sanders introduced the Strokes, the rally entered a unique phase. Have you ever seen anyone crowd surf at a political rally? Probably not, and even if you have, it’s unlikely that you’ve seen a crowd push through the barrier to reach the stage at an event like this. The energy of the crowd continued to escalate as the show went on. At one point, police surrounded the stage in an effort to regain control and ensure the safety of the crowd, but a mid-set video presentation caused things to calm down. When the video ended, frontman Julian Casablancas told the audience the police had safety concerns, and they would play one last favorite. They closed with their 2001 song New York City Cops, pushing the envelope to the max as Casablancas invited the crowd to join the stage, and officers tried to get them off. There couldn’t have been a more perfect moment.

1581434976884-_22A9592
1581435155913-_22A9697
1581435210282-_22A9599
1581435283459-_22A9671
1581435370276-_22A9903
1581435441764-_22A9967
1581453680199-_22A9879
1581454238688-_22A9815
1581435502693-_22A9959
1581435563091-_22A0119
1581440971691-_22A0143
1581441001301-_22A9981
1581441037877-_22A0104
1581441054008-_22A0160
1581441086490-_22A0194
1581441102049-_22A0239
1581446588968-_22A0276
1581446941944-_22A0314
1581447014856-_22A0319
1581441116073-_22A0390
1581441130815-_22A0432
1581441258023-edited
1581441272108-_22A0616
1581441316724-edited2
1581441334615-_22A0684
1581441382755-edited-3
1581441409437-_22A0899
1581441436647-_22A0956
1581441454415-_22A0999
1581441475265-_22A0367
Tagged:
, , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE