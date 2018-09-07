Bernie Sanders’s ‘Stop BEZOS Act’

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders introduced the “Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies Act” last week in his latest attempt to curb corporate America, and if that sounds like a mouthful, look a little closer and you’ll see that the bill is actually an acronym for Bezos—i.e. the all powerful CEO of Amazon, one of America’s most profitable companies.

Sanders has had it out for Bezos for some time, and it makes sense: Amazon, with its questionable labor practices, slowly creeping into every pocket of the country, is perhaps the epitome of a company that has become too big to regulate. Sanders’s bill would require companies like Amazon to pay back 100 percent of any government assistance their workers might be using in an effort to promote better wages.

Videos by VICE

We talked to Motherboard reporter Kaleigh Rogers about the bill.

You can catch The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast on Acast, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.