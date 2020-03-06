This Asshole Dropped a Nazi Flag at Bernie’s Rally and Got Immediately Shut Down

A man who thought it was cool to unfurl a Nazi flag in the middle of a Bernie Sanders rally in Pheonix Thursday night met with a quick rebuttal and an escort out.

Video from the event shows Sanders addressing the enthusiastic crowd at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, ahead of Arizona’s Democratic primary March 17. The cheers quickly shift to boos as the unidentified man sitting high up in the stands unfurls a large, red, swastika-emblazoned flag and drapes it over the railing.

The crowd motioned to Sanders to look over his shoulder, but the flag was quickly snatched down by other attendees in the seats below — one of whom actually stomped on it — and the man was removed from the venue.

“Whoever it was, I think they’re a little outnumbered tonight,” Sanders quipped shortly after the scuffle.

The incident shocked Democrats and Bernie supporters and raised questions about the candidate’s safety and need for beefed-up security detail while on the campaign trail.

“It was absolutely wild,” national surrogate for the Sanders campaign Brianna Westbrook told the Washington Post. “I never thought I would have seen a swastika at a political event. It’s gross.”

https://twitter.com/SiddakAhuja/status/1235783420984340482?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1235783420984340482&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.washingtonpost.com%2Fnation%2F2020%2F03%2F06%2Fbernie-sanders-nazi%2F

The Maricopa County Democratic Party chair Steven Slugocki also chimed in.



We can argue about which candidate should get the Dem nomination, but antisemitic acts have no place in this world. This is absolutely abhorrent.

The flag-bearer’s name hasn’t been released, and it seems he wasn’t the only attendee crashing the venue to cause trouble. Other video from the event show men with Trump banners heckling Bernie supporters in the stands. Another shows a white male calling a black attendee the n-word after the rally.



VIDEO: Several people were escorted out of @BernieSanders' rally in #Phoenix Thursday night after pulling out what looked to be #Trump flags in the stands.



Another person was removed after holding up a large red flag with a swastika on it.

WARNING: awful, derogatory language. ⚠️ Man just Kicked out of #BernieSanders rally. The guy in white shirt got into it with Bernie supporter, calls him N-word. Unclear what led to this.

Sanders, who’s locked in a heated two-person race for the Democratic Party’s 2020 nomination, would be the nation’s first Jewish president. As many of his supporters noted on Twitter shortly after the clip went viral, Sanders’ father fled Poland for America in 1921 and some of his family were murdered in the Holocaust during World War II.



Sanders isn’t the only one on the campaign trail dealing with hecklers. Former vice president and current democratic primary frontrunner Joe Biden had an anti-dairy heckler rush the stage during his Super Tuesday victory speech in Los Angeles. Bidens wife Jill did some impressive blocking as the security guard took over.

