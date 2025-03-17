‘Berserk B.I.T.S.’ Is an Idle RPG That Runs While You Work, and It Finally Has a Release Window and a Trailer

Recently, there has been an explosion of cozy games that run on your desktop. Regardless of what you’re doing, you can check in on your farm, or just hang out with a virtual pet and see what they’re getting up to. Now, what if someone took that idea, and made it a little more exciting and nostalgic? Combining the battle system of Mega Man Battle Network with the idle RPG formula, Berserk B.I.T.S. is aiming to become your next obsession. And honestly, it’s doing a damn good job of it already, even just as a demo.

Idle Farm Games Are Great and All, but ‘Berserk b.i.t.s.’ Is Hoping To Make Your Day a Little More Exciting

The main draw of Berserk B.I.T.S. is the fact that this program can just hang out at the bottom of your screen. Much like Rusty’s Retirement or Weyrdlets, your custom Mega Man-inspired buddy can just hang out with you through the day. As they battle and collect chips, you can jump in and offer some of your own strategic advice and help them reach that next level. Or, you can just grab items and shake them around for good measure. Whatever helps you stay productive through the day, honestly.

But, here’s the coolest part of Berserk B.I.T.S. If you’re creative, you can make your own B.I.T., and import it into the game. That’s right, you can create a digital avatar that can do battle for you, much like Lan had MegaMan do for him. It’s such a nice little touch and helps everybody’s experience feel that much more unique. Or, you can go through and use a predefined avatar to just help the day fly by a B.I.T. faster. See what I did there?

While there’s a demo available now for players to test out their battling skills, Berserk B.I.T.S. is aiming for a Q4 2025 release date. If you want to take a break from work, which I totally understand? Throw this one into full-screen mode and help your B.I.T. become the best little dude that they can be. I’ve been big into these idle games for a while now, but this one may have what it takes to become my favorite rather quickly.