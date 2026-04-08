Bert Kreischer Just Extended His Permission to Party Tour Into Fall 2026

Comedian Bert Kreischer just announced he will be extending his Permission to Party Tour into fall 2026 with a swath of U.S. dates from September to December.

The spring leg of the Permission to Party Tour is in progress right now, with those dates concluding in June. The fall extension will begin September 10 in Knoxville, Tennessee, and wrap December 12 in Springfield, Illinois.

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Stops along the way will include Birmingham, Alabama; Los Angeles, California; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Chicago, Illinois; Little Rock, Arkansas; Windsor, Ontario; and many more.

The comedian announced his tour with a video via his social channels. Watch below.

Bert Kreischer 2026 Tour: How to Get tickets

Tickets are up for presale right now over at Ticketmaster. General onsale will begin Friday, April 10, at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.

You can also find Bert Kreischer tickets, even last minute tickets to the current tour, on StubHub. Orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

(Newly announced dates in bold)

04/09 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

04/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

04/11 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

04/12 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

04/15 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center

04/16 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center

04/17 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

04/18 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

04/19 – Huntington, WV @ Marshall Health Network Arena

04/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

04/24 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

04/25 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

04/26 – Westbury, NY @ Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

05/01 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

05/02 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

05/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

05/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Comedy Store (Main Room)

05/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

05/14 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

05/15 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

05/16 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

05/17 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

05/22 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

05/23 – Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California

05/23 – Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California

06/05 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

08/08 – Jamestown, NY @ Lucille Ball Comedy Festival

09/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

09/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

09/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

09/13 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

09/18 – Lemoore, CA @ Tachi Palace Casino Resort

09/19 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

09/20 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/01 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

10/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

10/04 – Lima, OH @ Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center – Crouse Performance Hall

10/08 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/11 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

10/22 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Hilliard Center – Selena Auditorium

10/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/25 – Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts

11/05 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

11/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

11/08 – Elkhart, IN @ The Lerner Theatre

11/13 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium (The VETS)

11/14 – Worcester, MA @ The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts

11/15 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

12/03 – Paducah, KY @ The Carson Center for the Performing Arts

12/04 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center

12/05 – Topeka, KS @ Topeka Performing Arts Center

12/06 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Mid-America Center

12/11 – La Crosse, WI @ La Crosse Center

12/12 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center