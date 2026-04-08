Bert Kreischer Just Extended His Permission to Party Tour Into Fall 2026

Comedian Bert Kreischer just announced he will be extending his Permission to Party Tour into fall 2026 with a swath of U.S. dates from September to December.
The spring leg of the Permission to Party Tour is in progress right now, with those dates concluding in June. The fall extension will begin September 10 in Knoxville, Tennessee, and wrap December 12 in Springfield, Illinois.
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Stops along the way will include Birmingham, Alabama; Los Angeles, California; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Chicago, Illinois; Little Rock, Arkansas; Windsor, Ontario; and many more.
The comedian announced his tour with a video via his social channels. Watch below.
Bert Kreischer 2026 Tour: How to Get tickets
Tickets are up for presale right now over at Ticketmaster. General onsale will begin Friday, April 10, at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.
You can also find Bert Kreischer tickets, even last minute tickets to the current tour, on StubHub. Orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Bert Kreischer 2026 Tour Dates
(Newly announced dates in bold)
04/09 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
04/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
04/11 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
04/12 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
04/15 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center
04/16 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center
04/17 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
04/18 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
04/19 – Huntington, WV @ Marshall Health Network Arena
04/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
04/24 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
04/25 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
04/26 – Westbury, NY @ Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair
05/01 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
05/02 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
05/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
05/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Comedy Store (Main Room)
05/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
05/14 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
05/15 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
05/16 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
05/17 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
05/22 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
05/23 – Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California
05/23 – Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California
06/05 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
08/08 – Jamestown, NY @ Lucille Ball Comedy Festival
09/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
09/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater
09/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
09/13 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
09/18 – Lemoore, CA @ Tachi Palace Casino Resort
09/19 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
09/20 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/01 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
10/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
10/04 – Lima, OH @ Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center – Crouse Performance Hall
10/08 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
10/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
10/11 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
10/22 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Hilliard Center – Selena Auditorium
10/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
10/25 – Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts
11/05 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
11/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
11/08 – Elkhart, IN @ The Lerner Theatre
11/13 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium (The VETS)
11/14 – Worcester, MA @ The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts
11/15 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium
12/03 – Paducah, KY @ The Carson Center for the Performing Arts
12/04 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center
12/05 – Topeka, KS @ Topeka Performing Arts Center
12/06 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Mid-America Center
12/11 – La Crosse, WI @ La Crosse Center
12/12 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center