Besides Bad Bunny and Green Day, These Are the Performances To Look Out for During This Year’s Super Bowl

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is always one of the most highly anticipated moments in pop culture. Every year, fans eagerly await seeing one of the biggest artists tackle arguably the biggest stage they could perform on. The year 2026 belongs to Bad Bunny after making history at the year’s Grammy Awards. Destined to be a star-studded event, millions will watch the Puerto Rican superstar dazzle the stage. Similarly, while Bad Bunny hosts halftime duties, Green Day will take care of the opening ceremony.

But what if that’s not enough? What if you want to see more performers? What if you’re not a big fan and want to see someone else? There are a variety of different options for tackling a litany of different performances. Consequently, Noisey has accumulated an array of alternative options if you want another musical experience during the day of the big game.

Super Bowl Performances That Aren’t From Bad Bunny or Green Day

National Anthems and American Tributes

Per usual, before big sporting events, somebody is assigned singing duties for the national anthem. This year, Charlie Puth is saddled with this responsibility. However, given the magnitude of the game, the NFL isn’t just settling for the good ol’ “Star-Spangled Banner”. Country singer Brandi Carlisle is singing “America The Beautiful” while Coco Jones will perform “Lift Every Voice And Sing”. All of this will take place during the Super Bowl Opening Ceremony alongside Green Day at 6pm ET.

Super Bowl Tailgate Party

While everyone is getting the food ready at home, Peacock is hosting the Super Bowl Tailgate at 3:50pm ET. Teddy Swims is the big attraction, while rising Bay Area rapper LaRussell will support him. For everyone in San Francisco, the event is taking place right outside of Levi’s Stadium before the game starts. This comes on the heels of a blockbuster Madden Bowl lineup on Friday February 6th. There, Teddy Swims and LaRussell also performed while Zach Bryan headlined the affair.

The Other Halftime Show Performance

While most Super Bowl viewers will watch Bad Bunny tear up the stage at Levi’s Stadium during halftime, certain people will outright refuse. For those who just absolutely can’t bear the Latino star, conservative network Turning Point lined up a “pro-American” alternative with country artists. If you have a morbid inkling to watch Kid Rock perform in 2026, you have the option. Additionally, singers Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett are also on board for the event.