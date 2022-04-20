The Best 4/20 Deals and Sales, From CBD to Legal Joints to Lube

Fun fact: 4/20, also known as 4:20, 420, or “four twenty,” was invented by five high school kids who called themselves “the Waldos” in 1971, centered around the wholesome practice of meeting at their shared hangout spot—a statue of Louis Pasteur—right when the clock struck that magical afternoon time. This holiday of peace, blunts, black-light posters, and snacking came about all because of some typical-teen high school boys, just hanging and toking. So sweet.

Today, 4/20 is not just the quaint, passing-a-joint-on-a-hill international jour de stoners that we all know and love, but now, a straight-up commercial holiday blowout. Even 15 years ago, this all would have seemed kinda wild. But cannabis, jazz cabbage, ganja, pot, or whatever you wanna call it is getting more and more legal every passing year—and now, there are numerous legal forms online ready to be added to your mystical World Wide Web cart. The brands know you want to blaze up, and they’re happy to help.

Videos by VICE

Anyway, that’s all good, but you’re here for the deals. We’ve got you! Here are some of our fave, skunkiest, most crystal-covered, best 4/20 deals.

Get a free joint from Dad Grass

Want a free joint from Dad Grass, which makes some of our staff’s all-time fave ultra-vibey CBD and CBG joints? We’re teaming up with the brand to give away up to 5,000 joints for 4/20. Sign up for the Rec Room newsletter today, and you’ll receive a free joint while supplies last—plus, get all of our immaculately curated product reviews, best-of guides, scoops on new drops, and hot deals in your inbox every week. Head over here to sign up and let us puff-puff-pass you this rad giveaway.

Sign up for our newsletter and get a free joint from Dad Grass here.

And if you’re already a fan of Dad Grass’s awesome stuff, don’t miss the brand’s recent collab with George Harrison, All Things Must Grass. Get it?

Cornbread

Cornbread is known for its tinctures, balms, extracts, and capsules, and also offers USDA-organic, full-spectrum, and vegan-friendly hemp CBD gummies, made with organic blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries. Get 25% off orders over $99 with promo code 420 until April 30.

Stock up on Cornbread gummies here.

Daily High Club

Want a cool bong? (Sorry… “water pipe.”) Daily High Club has got you. DHC’s got an alien, a Champagne bottle, a cereal bowl, a fucking ice cream sundae?!?!?!… like, there are so many good ones we could truly go on forever. Kids have it so good these days. But we’ll let you head over to their site and pick one that speaks to you; plus, they’ve got pipes, dab rigs, probably the coolest subscription box we’ve ever seen, really lovely rolling papers, and more. Daily High Club is offering 10% off your first subscription box with promo code 420BOX.

Did we mention that there’s a dildo bong?

DaVinci

DaVinci makes award-winning premium vaporizers for both flower and oil, and is offering 20% off sitewide with promo code SITE420.

Shop for fancy vapes at DaVinci here.

Day One

Looking for a La Croix-esque seltzer, but that will also chill out your stressed brain? Crack open a Day One, which contains 20 milligrams of CBD per can. Use the promo code DAY420 for 20% off a 12-pack for 4/20.

Direct CBD Online

If you want variety, variety, and more variety, Direct CBD Online is the perfect online supermarket for all your CBD shopping needs. Until the end of the month, the retailer is offering 20% off all of the CBD products in its “Relaxing” category with the promo code STRESSFREE, including CBD capsules, edibles, tinctures, bath bombs, and more, from top brands like Charlotte’s Web, Kush Queen, Lazarus Naturals, and even Martha Stewart. If you’re new to the site, get 35% off your order with the promo code NEW35.

Stock up on relaxing CBD essentials at Direct CBD Online.

Dope CBD

Right now, use the promo code YAYSPRING to get 30% off orders of $100 or more on DOPE CBD’s topicals, vapes, gummies, and more.

Bundle your brains on their website.

Dr. Dabber

What’s up, dabbers of the world? Dr. Dabber, which makes high-tech products optimized for the perfect dab hit every time, has a big-time 4/20 sale, with 20% off all vaporizers and 25% off everything else, no code needed. Grab the epic Boost EVO—which has built-in temperature sensors that ensure you are dabbing at a constant temperature every time—or Stella Vaporizer Kit at a fat discount.

Dab and dab and dab and dab and dab over at Dr. Dabber. [looks you in the eye, then dabs]

Edie Parker Flower

News flash: smoking accessories don’t have to look like some hairy, high-out-of-his-gourd glassblower who smells like patchouli and BO blew them in his garage. Nope—Edie Parker Flower makes the ultimate chic, aesthetically pleasing pipes, lighters, and other accessories. Use the promo code FOR20 to get 20% off the brand’s stupid-gorgeous stuff today, like these glorious fruit pipes and to-die-for tabletop lighters.

Grab some Edie Parker Flower accessories, and break the internet when you post them on your ‘gram story.

G Pen

Love weed, but don’t love smoking? Well, you’re in luck—4/20 is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new vaporizer from G Pen, one of the most iconic brands in the game. Plus, you can get up to 25% off sitewide and free shipping on orders over $20 right now.

Join the G Unit over at G Pen.

Genius Pipe

Genius Pipe, known for its cleverly designed, discreet, and easy-to-clean pipes, is offering 30% off all products sitewide with the promo code BESTDAYEVER.

Pick up Genius Pipe’s accessories, subscription boxes and more here.

Her Highness

Her Highness is a great corner of the web for cannabis and CBD accessories centered around gold, lips, divas, and fonts that feel like they’re also subliminally screaming “That’s right—lick Daddy’s Louboutins!” There’s a CBD arousal oil, golden snake grinder, and other titillating items. Get 20% off sitewide with promo code 420PARTY.

Put on your smoking robe and head right this way, Your Highness.

Higher Standards

Higher Standards—known for its luxury smoke shops in New York and LA, as well as its white-hot collabs with designer Jonathan Adler and the art of Keith Haring—is offering big time deals for 4/20; at Higher Standard, grab 30% off with promo code HS420 until tomorrow (April 21).

Pick up a crazy-beautiful Keith Haring bong at Higher Standards.

OFFFIELD

OFFFIELD was one of the first companies to focus on making a pre-workout CBD beverage that wants to put a little more pep in your step and sunshine in your bonnet during your hikes, fencing classes, or whatever your favorite physical activity may be. VICE reviewed its signature CBD sports drink, which feels like a next-level version of Gatorade, but they also offer everything from CBD gummies to roll-on CBD sticks—and this 4/20, you can get a free OFFFIELD Labs Full Spectrum Recovery Roll-On with orders over $50, using the promo code ROLLONE.

Organic Loven

Love weed and the planet? Get 10% off all of Organic Loven’s eco-friendly CBD products with code HAPPY420, including the Stress Less, Sex More CBD Box (sounds great to us) and Foria’s super-popular CBD arousal oil.

Check out the brand’s happy, horny CBD sexual wellness products here.

Pax

Pax is like the Apple of CBD, known for its high-tech vapes and futuristic design. The brand’s new PAX 3 pen heats up in just 20 seconds, has a 25% higher battery capacity than previous models, and can be used with waxy and solid concentrates, and this 4/20 you can get 20% off sitewide.

Pure Craft CBD

Get 42% off sitewide with promo code 420 at checkout on high-quality CBD tinctures, gummies, softgels, and more. Hell, get enough to last you until the next 4/20. Pure Craft CBD also has awesome sleep tinctures for the up-until-3-AM-but-trying-to-do-better crowd, as well as topicals and pet products to help your spicy Chihuahua chill out.

Get responsibly zonked at Pure Craft CBD.

TribeTokes

Head over to TribeTokes for a wide selection of CBD and delta-8 gummies, vapes, and more. Spend $100 and receive 15% off and free shipping with promo code FEELGOOD15, or pick up the 420 celebration bundle, which includes delta-8 gummy bears, a delta-8 vape with cartridge and battery, and a glass twist blunt for just $125—a savings of $60.

Vibes

Bowls and bongs are well and good, but there’s nothing quite like smoking a joint after a long day’s work. (Or a long day of laying on the couch.) Vibes, a collection of premium French rolling papers, is having a 30% off sitewide sale on papers, rolling trays, and dope apparel—just use coupon code VIBES420 at checkout.

Roll with the homies over at Vibes.

Zolt

Zolt, which makes CBD-infused drink mixes to help you sleep, unwind, focus, and even offer a collagen boost for your skin, is offering 20% off your order of $50+ with promo code 420TWENTY from April 17 to 23. (The brand’s Dreamy+ nighttime bev was named as an editors’ pick in our guide to the best sleep products.)

Zolt yourself to sleep better and wake up more beautiful.

See you in the Visine aisle at Walgreen’s.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.