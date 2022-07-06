The Best July 4th Sales That Are Still Going On

Turn on the shower and crack those peepers, people, because the glorious three-day weekend is over, and while you might feel like five pounds of shit in a two-pound bag, you’ve still gotta meet the day. To make the post-holiday slump a little less awful, we’ve compiled some of the best 4th of July sales that are still going on.

That’s right—from sex toys and high-end cookware to summery wardrobe essentials, these 4th of July deals are still slappin’, despite only getting two hours of sleep due to firework-related tossing and turning. You’ll have to act fast, though: These sales and deals are gonna disappear faster than your last tinder date.

Ella Paradis’ Light Up the Night sale

The sex-toy slingers at Ella Paradis are extending the brand’s Light Up the Night sale, and right now, shoppers can enjoy up to 85% off sitewide with code BOOM at checkout. There’s never been a better time to snag the viral Voodoo Beso Flower Power Clitoral Stimulator with air pulsation technology, or the Wild Flower Enby 2—one of our favorite toys designed for all bodies.

Everlane’s Vacation Essentials sale

Oh Everlane, how we love you and your high-quality threads. While our bodega-sandwich budget usually means we can only shop there from time to time, the brand’s Vacation Essentials sale is here to help us upgrade our wardrobe without breaking the bank. The ReLeather Tennis Shoe ($33 off) is a go-to shoe that goes with literally everything—we stan white sneaks—while the Track Pant (50% off) and Premium Weight Relaxed Tee ($20 off) are two summer standbys we can’t live without.

Mango’s summer sale

While the brand doesn’t sell fruit, Mango’s summer sale is just as sweet. Shoppers can get savings of up to 50% off sitewide, including the minimalist-chic home section. Perhaps you’re in the market for a luxe bathrobe made in Portugal from organic cotton? Or, maybe these ultra-cute crocheted veggie coasters are tickling your pickle?

Williams Sonoma’s Warehouse sale

We’ve got an alert set for whenever Williams Sonoma has a sale on any of its top-tier wares, and lucky for us, the brand’s warehouse sale is still kickin’. Whether you cop a cult-fave KitchenAid stand mixer while they’re $100 off or a Le Creuset enameled cast iron Dutch oven with increased depth for $130 off, one thing’s for sure: You won’t regret the savings.

Happy hangover.

