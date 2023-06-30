The Best 4th of July Sales, ‘Cause You’re a National Treasure

This 4th of July, we will not only be lining our mouths with sauerkraut, hot dogs, and pop rocks, but ordering a bidet just in time for the aftermath from one of the maaaaany e-tailer promos going down for… Paul Revere? We love this brand of patriotism.

The summertime and July 4 sales we’re actually going to shop this year are a mixed bag. There are deals coming in on patio sets, Le Creuset, furniture from Wayfair, and other Adult Stuff™ retailers that you’ll cherish now (and demand in the divorce settlement later); sales and discounts from boutique brands in beauty, fitness, and ballsack grooming; not to mention affordable gaming chairs to coddle our spines, couches to kiss our behinds, and some shiny bicycles by Solé that are so beautiful, they’re almost lickable.

Just don’t leave the macaroni salad out in the sun this year, okay Randy?

Abercrombie & Fitch has select styles up to 20% off.

Albany Park has its trendy sofas up to 25% off for all your future shindigs.

AllModern, Wayfair’s mid-century-modern cousin, is offering up to 60% off select items in addition to an extra 20% off with the code GET20.

Amazon is slinging sales on everything from outdoor gear to electronics and beyond, especially with its early Prime Day deals.

Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters’ rich cousin who vacations in Santorini, has French-girl bangs, and throws effortlessly cool dinner parties, is taking up to 40% off—just in time for some much-needed retail therapy.

ASOS, as always, is filled with sales. Get up to 70% off almost everything.

Avocado is having a sale on its cult-fave mattresses for July 4, and you can get up to 20% off sitewide.

B&H has ongoing “Outstanding Mac Deals” to assist you on the never-ending grind to find (affordable) Apple tech.

Backcountry is offering up to 50% off select gear, apparel, and accessories for summer. Start planning that camping trip, and don’t forget the special shovel.

Bidet-curious? Bio Bidet is having July 4 promos so you can transform your bathroom into a spa-worthy experience.

Brooklinen is offering 20% off sheets for so you can finally curl up in its best-selling Luxe Sheets yourself.

Caraway is holding a 10% off sitewide sale to kick off summer.

Casper is offering up to 25% off everything, including its popular Original Hybrid mattress.

Dyson has tech-savvy items discounted up to $200, including the popular V8 vacuum.

Everlane is offering up to 60% off swim and summer essentials.

Fly By Jing’s birthday sale coincides with Independence Day, and is offering discounts of up to 25% off best-sellers—including the mouthwatering Sichuan Chili Crisp)— and up to 50% off clearance items until July 4.

Girlfriend Collective is having a sitewide anniversary sale with deals 25% off.

Great Jones is having a summer essentials sale on its perfect kitchen essentials, such as the “Holy Sheet” pan and “Little Hottie” baking dish.

Hoka has plenty of its cult-fave shoes slashed at a great discount, including our fave boots for mountain lords only.

Hydrow is having a sale on its luxurious workout apparatus so that you, too, can imagine you’re rowing across the Delaware by saving $200 off its cult-fave rowing machine.

Interior Define is in the midst of a 25% off flash sale through June 30 with the code VIPFLASH25.

Le Creuset is having a Summer Cookware Savings Event where you can score stainless and nonstick cookware for up to 35% off through July 15.

Lululemon makes some of our editors’ fave men’s underwear, and it’s included in the “We Made Too Much” sale (along with a bunch of other rad stuff).

Lunya is having a Best of Summer Sale on its popular, sexy-comfy pajamas where you can grab up to 40% off select styles.

Nordstrom’s big Anniversary Sale begins July 3, but for the time being you can shop its entire clearance section.

PinkCherry has clearance items up to 80% off with the code JULY.

REI is going make us everyone’s campsite crush this summer thanks to all the deals, deals, deals in its sale section, where anyone can save up to 50%.

Saatva has mattress deals of up to $600 off for the Fourth of July.

Samsung is offering up to $1,200 off select appliances as part of its Fourth of July deals. One of our editors adores the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge!

Sephora has some sick deals right now for up to 50% off across all beauty categories.

SKIMS has an stacked online catalog of last-chance styles, filled to the brim with deals on its editor-approved underwear and loungewear.

Solé Bicycles is slinging deals on a selection of its *chef’s kiss* beautiful bikes, so you can wheel off into the sunset.

SSENSE is now offering up to 70% off tons of designer items during its current massive sale, so you can look like a style god without blowing your entire budget.

Therabody has refurbished Theragun Mini is back in stock, which means you can save moola (and your muscles).

Tracys Dog has plenty of cheap sex toys for sale, claiming to be the “easy path to delight.”

Tushy has its cult-fave bidets for up to 25% off with code USOFSPRAY.

Umamicart has “Hot Summer Favorites” (aka amazing Japanese snacks) for up to 20% off, such as these delightful Kobe steak-flavored Lays chips.

Urban Outfitters is offering an extra 50% off on sale styles, meaning you’re getting crazy-good deals on denim, corduroy, swimsuits, home goods, and wayyy more.

Velvet is a sexual wellness company that specializes in thrusting vibrators, which are basically dildos that go the extra mile by thrusting as well as vibrating. Save 25% off to blast off with best-sellers.

Walmart is having “hot savings” across all categories, which means you can finally buy that air conditioner.

Wayfair has unleashed a July 4th clearance sale with deals of up to 70% off across all categories.

West Elm has a cornucopia of 60% off clearance items to celebrate ‘Merica.

Williams Sonoma is holding a 70% off Warehouse Sale event, and it’s an excellent reason to finally shell out for this KitchenAid mixer while it’s $70 off.

Happy shopping, ‘Mericans. Now it’s time to grill out and chill out.

