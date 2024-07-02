July 4th Is Surprisingly Amazing for Sex Toy Sales

Fourth of July is always a big time for discounts on a variety of products, from mattresses to electronics. What isn’t as heavily advertised as robot vacuums, however, are sex toys.

And honestly, I barely know anyone IRL who can afford full-priced toys in this economy. Uncle Sam’s been fucking us for years, and not in a good way. So, to help bring awareness to our readers and celebrate embracing your sexual freedom, here are the best Fourth of July sex toy deals we could find. (You’re welcome.)

Get 20% off at Fun Factory

Fun Factory is a German-based sex toy brand that’s super-focused on giving its customers everything they want—innovative designs, medical-grade materials, and tons of options to choose from. The only problem? Fun Factory rarely, if ever, runs sales on its toys.

That’s why this sale is a huge deal. From July 1 to July 7, Fun Factory is offering 20% off sitewide, including the VIM, the world’s weighted-rumble wand and my personal fave; MANTA, a vibrating stroker that’ll turn your penis into a vibrator in seconds; and RYDE, a double-ended suction-cup dildo built to pleasure the A-spot, P-spot, or G-spot and the vulva, anus, or perineum. (It’s designed so that you can ride and grind multiple erogenous zones simultaneously.)

Lube is also on sale, and it’s SUTIL lube, so it’s super soft and silky without being sticky. (It’s also a fave of mine for anal play.)

There’s no code needed; just add toys to your cart to see the discounted prices.

Up to 60% off and a free gift at Lovehoney

This wouldn’t really be a sex toy sale roundup if we didn’t mention Lovehoney. Lovehoney is one of the largest sex toy retailers on the internet. The site has just everything you could ever want and need to have a good time—alone or with your partner(s).

Some standout deals include 39% off the Lovehoney Hot Shot Warming Male Masturbator, 40% off the Lifelike Lover 7-Inch Realistic Dildo (with suction cup), and 60% off the Lovehoney Secret Shine Jeweled Metal Butt Plug.

Tons of other toys and accessories are on sale, too. These are just a few examples of what you could add to your goodie bag this Fourth of July. Oh, and you’ll get a free gift when you spend $79 or more!

Get 15% off luxe sex toys at ZALO

If you haven’t heard of ZALO yet, let me introduce you. This company makes some of the chicest sex toys you will ever lay eyes on. I’m talking about pre-heating thrusters encrusted with Swarovski crystals, a vibrating thruster that dons the name “King” (once you try it, you’ll understand why), and a suction massager set that’s chef’s kiss for anyone with a vulva.

You can shop this sale right now with the code ZALOLOVE.

Get 20% off sitewide at Lovers, with 30% off select toys

Lovers is probably one of my all-time favorite sex toy retailers, and that’s because its selection is unparalleled when compared to its competitors. The site is also super cute (read: not spammy and skivvy like some other sex toy retailers), and they host sales often. I have, like, 10 Playboy Pleasure toys neatly organized on my nightstand right now.

Here are the deets: On July 2, Lovers is offering 20% off sitewide with code GLOW. This is a one-day sale, but wait, there’s more. Between July 1 and July 27, you can get 30% off the We-Vibe Wand, 30% off select Playboy Pleasure toys (I definitely recommend The Swan, The Thrill, and literally any glass toy from the Jewels line), 15% off its “Brands You Love” section with code WOW15, and 20% off all glass sex toys.

​​Get up to 70% off select toys at Babeland

Babeland is another big online sex toy retailer, but it also has a few brick-and-mortar stores across the country (mostly in cities, like NYC). You can usually find some pretty good deals here, so we’re adding it to this roundup even though the site hasn’t announced any official Fourth of July sales yet.

Right now, you can fill your cart (among other things) with up to 70% off select toys and accessories, including 10% off GENDER X Sway With Me vibrating butt plug, 20% off the Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 2 clitoral stimulator, and 50% off The One Rose clitoral stimulator.

Other sex toy retailers to keep an eye on for Fourth of July deals include AdultVibeToys.com, Good Vibes, Hot Octopuss, Unbound Babes, biird (don’t hold your breath; they rarely have sales, but if they do end up having one, get the Namii), Le Wand, and FemmeFunn.

