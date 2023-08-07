The Best Adidas Running Shoes (for Being a Speed Demon)

You don’t need to be a marathoner to know that there are lots of running shoe brands out there. Even with all the competition, some brands clearly deserve to stand above (or should we say, sprint ahead of) the rest. We’ve already sung the praises of Hoka, On Running, and New Balance, but one of the biggest sportswear brands in the world—Adidas—deserves its own time in the spotlight.

A world-class footwear manufacturer since its beginnings in 1949, the brand has been a pioneer in everything from soccer and basketball, to—of course—track and field. By the time the 1960s rolled around, the company was clearly ready to innovate; the 1968 Olympic games in Mexico were the perfect environment for Adidas to show how its models (like the Azteca Gold sprint spike) could succeed on the global stage.

That legacy of innovation has continued throughout the 20th and 21st century; despite The Three Stripes’ current positioning at the intersection of sport and style, the brand still has plenty of shoes—especially running shoes—that can go toe-to-toe with any of its rivals. From Ultraboost soles to Primeknit uppers, don’t sleep on Adidas’ tech when you’re looking for a running shoe that can go the distance. We’ve picked out a few of our favorite Adidas kicks that we’d like to clock a few miles in; perfect timing since it’s almost marathon season!

Adizero Boston 12

The Boston Marathon is so iconic, it’s inspired its very own Adidas shoe series. The Adizero Boston 12 is the newest edition to the collection and is built for mid- to long-distance running, hence being named after the aforementioned marathon race. In the spirit of helping runners keep going for longer, keep up the energy in each step without bonking out thanks to the glass fiber-infused EnergyRods 2.0 technology in the sole. The midsole is anything but heavy thanks to its lightweight Lightstrike-Pro and Lightstrike 2.0 cushioning for an overall easy ride.

Switch FWD

These have futuristic vibes that we’re totally here for. Designed with a midsole that compresses and expands under pressure, the effect helps propels wearers forward with the power of, as Adidas explains it, gravity. This is a very stable shoe with extra support in the heel, which is great regardless of your pace group. The outsole is also lightweight and grippy for different terrain, a great sign whether you’re a trail or road runner.

Ultraboost Light 23

This is supposedly the lightest Ultraboost model, made with 30% lighter material than previous iterations. Now an Adidas signature, this model features Boost sole technology; designed to help maximize energy return without adding excess weight, Boost capsules in the sole help ensure a supported, springy stride. In other words, it makes sense that these shoes are impeccable for speed work, given they were designed for “high-energy” runs and strides. This shoe isn’t just lightweight though; with a Continental rubber outsole, this Ultraboost should be able to handle whatever you through at it—be it pavement or trail.

Adizero Boston 11

Sure, we love cutting edge tech (shout out to the aforementioned Adizero Boston 12) but this older model is still race-ready (and nearly 50% off to boot). Like the Boston 12, it’s also built for mid- to long-distance running with its main highlight being the built-in glass fiber-infused EnergyRods technology, which limits energy loss under the foot as it propels you forward. The midsole combines ultralight Lightstrike Pro+ cushioning with durable Lightstrike EVA, another type of responsive cushioning. “I feel fast in these and have hit my personal best, even running in the heat on holiday in Ibiza!” Advanced Adidas sneaker tech at a fraction of the price? Sounds like we’ll have some dough left over to book a vacation of our own.

Ultra 4D

If you’re into the future of shoes look no further. These are made with a 3D-printed (yes, you read that correctly) Adidas 4D midsole for epic impact absorption and stability on hard, uneven surfaces. They fit like a glove thanks to the Primeknit upper material that conforms to every step. With an impressive five-star average, one reviewer says it’s, “a typical Adidas success story.”

You gotta love a little German engineering.

