Adult Legos Are the Anti-Anxiety Activity We All Need

Art for idiots

Art can be hard to understand at times. What does it mean? What was the artist feeling? This set lets you bypass the pondering by just building it. The 2,000+ piece kit is a 3D recreation of The Starry Night, complete with swirling clouds and rolling hills, created in collaboration with the MoMA. You can hang it on the wall once finished with its included hook, or rest it aside your parent’s picture table to overshadow your cringe college portrait. It’s often sold out, so snag it while it’s in stock.

Replace your coffee table books

This Lego globe model actually spins—love those details. It features glow-in-the-dark tiles on oceans and continents to get things lit at night, along with vintage-style ship and compass icons for added charm. Sip a glass of Scotch and get spinning.

Checkmate

Not so good at geography? Maybe you’d prefer a chess break. This set includes a buildable chess board and playing pieces that you can store inside the board. Duel with your frenemies or engage in a friendly $5 bet once you’re done building.

Immortal plants for the lazy

How am I supposed to remember to water plants? I can’t even manage to eat a bowl of cereal for breakfast. Maybe such responsibilities will come with age, but for now, I’m focusing on plants that require zero care and maintenance. Construct your own bonsai tree, Bird of Paradise, flower bouquet, or family of succulents that require no light in your one-window dwelling. And you won’t feel bad for never receiving flowers [sheds tear].

Honor “The King”

This set is unique given there are no blocks, just tiny pegs in which you can recreate three different photos of Elvis’ iconic face. With over 3,000 pieces, it will take some time and focus. Once complete, hang it over your bed or add it to your bathroom wall so people can enjoy a sexy view of The King while finishing their business.

Shred brotha

Slash called—he wants his Fender Lego set back. If it’s not already in his dressing room, it should be. You can construct the body of a classic Strat with either red or black blocks, string it better than the guy at Sam Ash, add tuning pegs, a pickup switch, whammy bar, and a ‘65 Princeton Reverb amplifier, and pretend like you’re on stage at Ozzfest.

An at-home getaway

Say bon voyage without dropping a huge sack of dough with Lego’s architecture collection. You can make amazing landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, and Great Pyramid of Giza to scratch that traveling itch. I recently copped the Singapore Skyline and it was a hell of a lot cheaper than a plane ticket.

Super Mario simps

Will we ever tire of the Super Mario franchise? Nah. Show support for the Nintendo cinematic (gaming) universe with a mutant-sized, iconic question mark block found in nearly every Super Mario game.

Pretend you’re a wizard

No one knows Mr. Potter better than us millennials. I, for one, wish I could’ve attended Hogwarts and played a rousing game of flying quidditch. Besides reading the books, fill the void by building this badass Hogwarts Castle.

Free moola

Lost all your hard-earned clams during poker night? That’s OK! Just build yourself a faux money tree and visit it every day to ask that a sack of cash makes it way to you.

Man’s best friend

Everyone loves a puppy, but if your landlord is a grinch toward pets, these twin St. Bernard pups should stand in for animal companionship. Plus, you don’t have to take them outside to pee when it’s cold out or you’re hungover.

Or, you can just steal your little cousin’s Legos.

