The 9 Best Advent Calendars To Eat, Drink, and [Redacted] Your Way Through The Holidays

There’s nothing like good, old-fashioned impatience to remind ourselves that inside every adult’s beating heart is a pushy jerk of a kid who doesn’t want to wait for Christmas Day to reveal itself. Advent calendars are a wonderfully acceptable way to cheat the wait for presents.

When I was a kid in the ’90s, advent calendars were stuffy things your grandparents put up on the mantle. Every December morning you’d open a new door to find a cardboard saint or no-name-brand chocolates that tasted like a combination of Hershey’s cocoa powder and the air inside of a TJ Maxx.

These days, advent calendars are much more fun. From whiskey to wine to dildos and dog treats, here are the best we’ve found for beating the blues as you wait for the 25th to arrive. They might not all have 24 goodies, but they’re all worth the wait. Well, a little bit of a wait.

How we evaluated

Usual quantities, baby. By its very nature, the goodies in advent calendars are shrunk-down versions of full-sized things. That doesn’t mean we’d be satisfied with tiny teases of products. Who wants a drop of wine? A dollop of hand cream?

Next, we wanted quality. Twenty-four pieces of crap just add up to one big piece of crap. The edible goodies had to be tasty, and the inedible ones had to be useful. And lastly, we looked at packaging. Half the enjoyment is the artful decoration and interesting format of the calendar.

Whiskey lovers, rejoice – Flaviar Whiskey Hotel

I’m a known whiskey nut around the VICE headquarters, which is hidden inside of an active volcano, itself in a bubble at the bottom of the East River, by the way. I’ve delved into the joys of this advent calendar in my Flaviar Whiskey Hotel review, and I’m recommending it here, too.

From the moment I tasted the Australian(!) Starward Distillery’s Nova, I figured out that this wasn’t going to be a repackaging of the same, old whiskies found on every bar shelf. There were some hidden gems in, a real world of discovery from Ireland to America to Japan, too.

There are no truly rare whiskies here, such as heavily smokey Scotches—that’d cost a fortune—but there’s a good selection of sub-$100 brands, all of which are fairly approachable, from whiskey greenhorns to grizzled veterans.

Each of the 24 bottles contains about 1.7 fluid ounces of whisky, slightly more than a standard whiskey serving, which is 1.5 fluid ounces. Many other whiskey advent calendars only hand out 1-fluid-ounce servings or only include 12 bottles.

The two included Glencairn whiskey drinking glasses and entertaining whiskey information booklet cap off the wonderfully detailed packaging, as if you’re sitting in an Alpine hotel sipping the good stuff.

Quit whining, start wining – In Good Taste Wines Advent Calendar

Unboxing this, I was struck by the weight and size of it before I even opened it. A good sign, I thought, that I could gulp down whole glasses, rather than being supplied a mere drip feed of teases, tiny amounts to whet thirst but not enough to indulge. And it was a lot of wine.

Each of the 24 bottles contains about 6.3 fluid ounces, which is a healthy pour. These aren’t sample battles. They’re full, single-serving bottles. And the wines I’ve tried so far are pretty damn good, honestly. Certainly better than I expected.

There’s a solid representation of varieties of both whites, reds, and rosés. The Cascade Wines’ Merlot, I had with homemade mushroom ravioli. Rosso D’Italia’s Balance of Powers, all the way from Italy, I guzzled down with pumpkin spice cookies (hey, it’s October, ok?).

Grenache, Shiraz, Sauvignon Blanc. There are wines from Argentina, Italy, Spain, California, Australia, and South Africa represented. And the booklet that comes inside, which suggests food pairings for each wine, is a chef’s kiss in a very well put-together package.

Pleasantly in a jam – Bonne Maman Advent Calendar

Jam is a wonderful idea for an advent calendar. One mini-jar of jam in the morning on toast or for a snack is an easy indulgence. No daily booze quota, and while it’s sugary, it’s doesn’t have the same baggage as chocolate. Kids, sober folks, and health nuts can all partake.

“From the enchanting blend of Apricot with Orange Blossom to the delightful indulgence of Caramel with Coffee, Guava, and Raspberry & Rose each spoonful is sure to please,” brags Bonne Maman. It looks like we’ve gone way beyond just blackberry and raspberry.

There are several flavors created especially for this advent calendar, too. Flavors I’d never seen before in stores in the full-sized jars. Customers dig the playful packaging and the wide range of 24 delicious flavors, and many enjoy keeping reusing the glass jars.

Sweet patience – Tony’s Chocolonely Countdown Calendar

Dutch brand Tony’s Chocolonely seeks to make enjoying chocolate ethical. It contains cocoa beans that are 100 percent traceable to their source. There’s no palm oil, and the brand prides itself on being B Corp certified and Fairtrade.

There are 24 samples of chocolate from across 10 flavors in this advent calendar, so there will be some repeats. And we should point out that there are some flavors with nuts in them. Each chocolate is individually wrapped and says what’s inside, though.

Fill yourself with Christmas spirit – Lovehoney Sex Toy Advent Calendar

Enjoy 24 days of fun that’ll for sure get you put on the naughty list. Given that you may not want to have too much fun as you’re bearing down on a religious holiday, there’s also a scaled-down version that includes 12 days of toys for $119.

VICE’s very own Natalli Amato gave the 24-day version of this advent calendar the full review, and she marveled at the value of the included toys, saying it includes “Even though the 24-day calendar is $600 worth of lusty loot, the calendar sells for only $199.”

One customer raved about the variety of toys that went beyond the usual dildos and such, writing “We got to try out stuff we wouldn’t normally think of buying. Some of the toys were definitely out of our comfort zone, but that was part of the fun!”

Spice up your winter – Fly by Jin Winter in Sichuan Advent Calendar

Any season is the right time to start sweating bullets as your tongue burns in sadomasochistic enjoyment from a volcanic hot sauce. Even better if your tongue puckers from the sour peppers of China’s Sichuan cuisine.

There are 12 2-ounce jars of varied chili sauces in this calendar. All are vegan, contain no MSG, no artificial preservatives, and no artificial flavors. Try chili crisp on a quality vanilla ice cream. You think I’m crazy, but it’s strangely delicious.

The gift of a little vanity – The Body Shop Beauty Advent Calendar

This is a fairly hefty advent calendar, and the packaging itself competes with the products inside for attention as the stand-out feature. Or maybe we should say pop-out feature, because this is a pop-up calendar of hand creams, shower gels, face washes, and more.

Just like the Christmastime pop-up books you may have read as a child, this advent calendar transforms throughout the month as you work your way through 24 skincare, haircare, bath, and body care products for all skin types.

One particularly happy customer wrote “It’s a beautiful presentation and quality products. I’m going to get it again next year. Two other family members who watched me open mine- also want it for themselves next year.” Ah, family jealousy. A Christmas tradition.

For your little Rudolph – Bonne et Filou Dog Monthly Dog Treats Calendar

Gifts for Poochie can count as gifts for yourself. Who doesn’t get a sleigh-full of joy out of watching their favorite family member tear into the wrapping of their very own present and devour whatever’s inside—especially if what’s inside is actually edible.

Take a look at the treats inside. They look better than most of the stuff I eat in bakeries. The beautiful presentation goes way beyond bacon-variety Milk Bones and mushy liver lumps. There are sandwich cookies. Several bones have sprinkles!

One customer put it well when they said, “I’ve never seen my stinky face baby so excited for the holidays! The treats are works of art, (and) the dog loves them…”

Burn the whole thing down – Yankee Candle Mini Candle Advent Calendar

Pyros, assemble! Or people who just love the soft scents of delicately crafted candles wafting throughout their house as a gentle flame burns away. Whatever floats your boat. All scents, from balsam and cedar to white spruce and grapefruit, are made from natural soy wax.

Even the wicks are 100 percent natural. The downside is that there are only 12 candles. Each candle has a burn time of seven to 10 hours, though, so you can still enjoy lighting one up every day of December without having to ration them much.

One astute reviewer points out “They call it an ‘advent’ calendar, but at 12 doors of surprises, it could be considered the Twelve Days of Christmas, versus the 24 days in December leading up to Christmas.” We like how you think.