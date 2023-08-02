The Best Affordable Activewear (for Himbos on a Budget)

One thing my boomer parents can absolutely not wrap their heads around is the idea that—in some places—gyms and activewear are expensive, and it can be hard to actually get a workout in for free (you try running in Manhattan). If you can actually afford a gym (that’s not a cursed Planet Fitness) it’s only a matter of time before you encounter the anxiety-inducing, unspoken competition of who has the sickest gym fit.

However, as we can learn from the recent glut of #hothimbos flexing on Instagram, a workout fit doesn’t have to cost you hundreds (or even include a shirt) to go hard. Take “Yes, Chef” Jeremy Allen White on a recent highly-photographed hike for example; scope our all-time vibe inspiration, Adam Sandler—who recently balled with Timmy Chalamet in workout gear that’s basically the antithesis of luxury yoga pants. Save your hard-earned coins for more important things like fancy underwear, bougie matcha machines, and luxury butt cream.

This is our running list of the best fitness brands. If you’ve been searching for high-quality activewear that rivals Vuori or Rhone, lower-priced Alo or Lululemon alternatives, or just a bunch of casual basics that you can throw on when that freakishly early alarm goes off for your morning sweat, these pieces are for you. Get yourself some crazy-affordable, high-performing activewear that will reignite your motivation to crush whatever goal you’ve been putting aside (we can’t blame you, it’s summer happy hour season).

Gap

What can we say aside from “duh?” There’s a reason people are paying top dollar for vintage Gap jawns—the brand is classic, well-made (at least at its mall-adjacent price point), and not too flashy. Today, just like it always has been, Gap is for everyone—young or old, rich or not rich. It is a constant equalizer, somehow always offering a deal or promo, and these days a lot of its activewear is made with recycled materials. Win, win, win.

ASOS

Bet you didn’t know ASOS has its own line of activewear, did ya? It’s called 4505 and it’s shockingly affordable—in addition to being sleek and generally free of large logos or insignia (if you’re someone who hates that kind of thing). If you are someone who likes to fill out your closet with the bigger name brands, ASOS is also a great place to shop for low-price activewear (it seems like ASOS is always having a sale?) from Nike, New Balance, and Adidas.

Uniqlo

We’ll admit we often forget about Uniqlo, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t one of the best brands in the business. We dare you to name someone who does affordable, well-made basics better. Uniqlo’s high-tech materials like AIRism (feels like cotton, keeps you dry, and has UV protection) and DRY-EX (which has odor control and cooling functions) give you peak performance on a recession budget.

Quince

We already trust Quince for its bedding, travel gear, and $59 cashmere, so it’s a no-brainer that the brand makes stellar activewear that could easily pass for any one of those fancy fitness lines that every brosef at Equinox is rocking. Heck, you could even show up to your next pickleball game in a full cashmere sweatsuit (move over, Kendall Roy) if you want to ball out (while still being able to afford post-game beers and wings).

Amazon

Since it’s officially big basketball shorts summer, you might as well cop a pair (or 10) to throw on when hitting the beach, the court, doing Adam Sandler cosplay, or just going on an iced coffee run. We dig this highly-rated five-pack of neutral athletic shorts and complementary dry-fit tees; perfect for always having your gear on deck—even when you miss laundry day.

The wild graphics on these mesh shorts, on the other hand, are perfect for when you want to be the center of attention.

Of course, if you want to cosplay as Tony Soprano as you hit the treadmill, look no further.

Abercrombie

Haven’t caught on to the fact that Abercrombie has had a full re-brand, and no longer represents the ripped jeans-wearing, pounding bass-loving, highly cologned masses? We were pretty surprised at first too, but we’ve been all the way on board for a while now. This means it’s never been a better time to buy in, including on Abercrombie’s own in-house activewear line—called YPB, which stands for “Your Personal Best” (naturally). Even better, the entire line (yes, the entire line) is currently 20% off.

