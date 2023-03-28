How to Pick the Right Clit-Sucking Toy for You

Sex toy technology is constantly evolving, and if you’re not familiar with the industry, the term “air pressure toys” might not mean anything to you—but it should. Air pressure toys, sometimes called “suction toys” or “clit-sucking toys,” were initially marketed as toys that mimic oral sex. These toys have a circular head that nestles around a clitoris and use small bursts of air pressure that produce a stimulating suction sensation. While this description is dry, the orgasms that these toys can produce are anything but.

Air pressure toys can create earth-shattering orgasms that can feel very different from the orgasms achieved with regular vibrators and other pleasure products. Since the sensation is pinpointed on the clitoris and the nerves around it, many users of the toys find they can come much faster and harder than with a typical vibe or dildo.

With the increase in popularity, there are more air pressure toys available than ever before. However, not all air pressure toys are created equal. Suction strength, the shape of the head, the ways you like to hold toys against your body, and price are all things to consider, among other features. (Luckily, I have a very discerning clit and an urge to help people find the perfect toys for their bods and their budgets!) Here are the best suction and air pressure sex toys that make masturbating a breeze, so to speak.

The most popular clit-sucking toy (and most iconic): The Satisfyer Pro 2

The Satisfyer Pro 2 is the toy I find myself recommending over and over again. What I love about the Satisfyer Pro 2 is not only the varied speeds—which range from a low, buzzy air suction to a strong, constant suction—but the ergonomic handle. The buttons are clear and easy to navigate, and the soft silicone head fits various sizes of clitorises. While it is not the quietest toy on the market, the price point makes it a great-quality starting toy.

The best suction toy for on-the-go adventures: The Love Triangle By Satisfyer

Compact, discreet, and ready for adventure, this air pressure toy is waterproof and rechargeable! The Love Triangle uses air pressure technology as well as vibration, with two sets of controls so each sensation can be changed independently. As an added bonus, this slim toy is also app-compatible, so it’s perfect if you’re traveling to a destination far from your lover but still want some hot hotel sex.

The best air pressure toy if you like G-spot stimulation: The LELO Enigma

The problem with toys that try to stimulate the clit while hitting the G-spot is that they’re trying to do two different things at once, so it can be a challenge to find the right shape and style for your body. Think of dual-stimulating toys as the Goldilocks of sex toys—the fit has to be just right. LELO’s Enigma may have nailed it, though. The flexible arm has a strong curve to vibrate against your G-spot, and the air pulsations are some of the strongest I’ve felt in my extensive research. This vibrator can hit all the right spots without losing any of the power LELO is known for.

The best clit-sucking toy for under 50 bucks: The Romp Switch

If you want to save money, check out battery-operated toys. You might not be able to charge them on the go, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t great vibrators. The Romp Switch has a 300-minute runtime—and rechargeable batteries are always an option! Quiet and cute, this is a great budget toy with six different intensity levels and a removable head for easy cleaning.

The best clit-sucking toy for sex: The We-Vibe Melt

The We-Vibe Melt was specifically designed to be used during penetrative sex. The sleek design doesn’t take up a lot of space between bodies and the unique curve of the toy means there’s nothing to get in the way of insertion. The We-Vibe Melt is STRONG too, letting you pick between 12 different intensities to play with. The Melt is also app-controlled, which we all know is fun for in-person play or a long-distance romp.

The best luxury air pressure sex toy: The Womanizer Premium

The Womanizer Premium is, over and over again, recommended as one of the best air pressure toys on the market. Hell, it’s frequently recommended as one of the best overall sex toys on the market! The vibrator comes with two different-sized oval heads so you can customize the experience for your body. The Womanizer Premium is quiet compared to other toys and has Smart Silent technology, meaning it has to be against skin to turn on. (Great news for those with thin-walled apartments!) It brings a totally different type of air sensation to the table—from soft to strong, each burst of air pressure is felt individually. Believe me, the 8,000 nerve endings in your clitoris will be rejoicing.

Even if you already have a vibrator you love, I urge you to treat yourself to an air pressure toy, especially if you haven’t tried one before. Our sex life deserves to be varied and adventurous, and no matter which air pressure toy you gift yourself, your clit is about to have a damn good time.

