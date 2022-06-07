The Best Air Purifiers for Every Purpose, From Allergies to Smoke

If you haven’t become an overly obsessive hypochondriac in the last two years, congratulations! You’re well-adjusted, and apparently have an immune system with the strength of an American Gladiator. The rest of us are still trying to remember how many times to sing “Happy Birthday” while washing our hands (it’s twice) and wondering if we’re inhaling microscopic irritants, like, right this second. The truth is, unless you have an air filtration system already running, you’re probably breathing in all sorts of microscopic stuff. But there’s no need to panic—instead, just do what the CDC recommends, and use a portable, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) cleaner. They are the most efficient filters on the market for trapping particles that people exhale when breathing, talking, singing, coughing, and sneezing—and there are really great (and even great-looking) air purifiers on the market.

Phew, okay. Now you just need to pick the best air purifier for your needs. The most important thing to consider is the size of your space. The CDC suggests selecting a purifier with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) that meets or exceeds the square footage of the room—the larger the CADR, the quicker the air in the room will be cleaned. (This handy little chart from the EPA can help you to determine which size machine you need for your square footage.) You also want to make sure the purifier you decide on doesn’t emit ozone, since the EPA states that, “[ozone-emitting] products are not safe to use when people are present because ozone can irritate the airways.” Lastly, make sure to try to keep your doors closed as much as possible when running the purifier to increase effectiveness; especially if you live in an area where wildfires are common. In terms of wildfire pollution, the most worrisome airborne irritant is particulate matter with a size smaller than 2.5 micrometers, which is known as PM 2.5 and can travel through the air and settle deep into your lungs.

Now that we’ve gotten the nitty gritty details covered, there are just a few more things to consider: price, aesthetics, filter type, and whether or not you’d like an air cleaner that does double or triple duty in terms of heating, cooling, or humidifying. From Dyson to Bissel, we’ll guide you through selecting the right purifier for transforming your studio apartment into a spring-fresh mountain-top retreat.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier

Leave it to Dyson to make one aesthetically-pleasing air purifier that does everything you need. If you’re looking for the best air purifier in the game, look no further than the DysonPure Hot+Cool Air Purifier. Not only does it automatically begin purifying when it senses air pollution, but it also displays air quality levels on its front screen. The Pure Hot+Cool filters 99.7% of pollutants, including ultrafine particles (PM 2.5), allergens, volatile organic compounds, and nitrogen dioxide, which can aggravate respiratory diseases, especially asthma.

BISSELL air320 Smart Air Purifier

If you can’t shell out 700 clams for the do-it-all Dyson, but still want an aesthetically pleasing purifier that can handle a large space, then the Bissell air320 is your best bet. Not only does it have a retro aesthetic with its curved lines and slanted legs, but it can also purify a space that’s up to 1,582 square feet and features a three-stage filtration system with a fabric pre-filter, an activated carbon filter, and an H13 HEPA filter for less than half the price of the Dyson.

Afloia Air Purifier with Humidifier

For all you sniffly, stuffy, temperamental sleepers (myself included), you may want to consider a purification system with a built-in humidifier (and a new mattress). It’ll basically be like sleeping in a giant steamy neti-pot, and you’ll wake up refreshed and hydrated. As an added bonus, it can also help to curb pesky snoring.

Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini

Now you can be that annoying person who carries a personal purifier with them everywhere—new wellness trend alert! But seriously, the PureZone mini is excellent for bringing clean air with you wherever you travel, from musky hotel rooms to stuffy Airbnbs. It only weighs one pound and has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can hold a charge for 12 hours, providing clean air all night long.

Blueair Pure Fan Auto

Looks are important, and if you’re someone who values the cohesive look of your meticulously curated interior design, the Blueair Purefan Auto may very well be the air purifier of your dreams. The brand’s signature HEPASilent filtration technology eliminates over 99% of airborne allergens and has five customizable, washable, fabric pre-filters inspired by natural Scandinavian landscapes, which will mesh perfectly with your Japandi living room.

Coway Airmega

Coway is considered a leader in the air purifier world (although the brand also makes amazing high-tech bidets), and this modern-looking, low-profile unit monitors air quality in real time and automatically eliminates contaminants when detected. Its white, iPod-nano-like exterior blends in with all the other shiny gadgets in your home, and one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer wrote, “I’ve had this purifier for 2 1/2 years and still absolutely love it. The filters aren’t unreasonably expensive nor do I have to replace them too frequently. It’s so sensitive that a dog fart has been known to get it going to filter the air. If that’s not a selling point, I don’t know what is.”

Now, take a deep breath and relax—you’ve earned it!

