The Best Airbnbs Near National Parks, From Yellowstone to Joshua Tree

Oh noooo, are you full of dread, again? Does the merest, fleeting thought of your inbox fill you with rage? Are you wrestling with a lowkey sense of futility as more and more plot devices from dystopian science fiction wriggle their way into our everyday normal? You deserve a break from *gestures vaguely* all this.

What you need, my friend, is a dose of Mother Nature. That’s right, capital-M, capital-N, Mommy Nature, to remind you that you’re just a mammal, living with other mammals (and non-mammals, and trees, and plants ,and bugs, and mushrooms, and more), over wildly different landscapes, on this weird rock spinning around a nuclear explosion, hurtling through the void.

But, like, in a good way. It’ll make sense when you’re gawking at the Milky Way over the desert, promise.

One of the good things about living in the future (dystopian bullshit aside) is that you don’t have to be into roughin’ it to enjoy the Great Outdoors. The existence of Airbnb means that you can stay at someone else’s cozy cabin in the woods while you detox modern life enough to get your brain back to producing happy chemicals again. We’ve selected these gems based on their National Park proximity, rad amenities, and general cool factor. Not all of them have WiFi—but that’s a good thing, right? We’ve run down the best vacation homes in the middle of nowhere, and the most psychedelic stays in Joshua Tree; these picks are for the peeps who wanna use their National Parks pass to the max.

National Parks are protected land, so plan for some driving between your adventures and your home-away-from-home. Which is actually the perfect opportunity to stock up on booze and s’mores supplies. Then, sitting by a crackling fireplace or soaking in a hot tub under the stars, you’ll feel a little more hopeful. Promise.

Ogle the Biggest Vista in Texas

Picture yourself at sunset, surrounded by mountains and astonishingly pink sky, sipping something delightful on the porch of this mining-ruin-cum-effortless-loft and radiating peace into the evening. Spend your days down the way at Big Bend National Park, and your nights snuggled up under the stars.

Terlingua Mining Ruin – Lofthouse, sleeps 2 guests, $159/night

Soak in the Great Smoky View

Perched on a peak of the Great Smoky Mountains, featuring two porches with panoramic views, one cozy fireplace, and arguably the dopest placement of a hot tub available on Airbnb, this sweet mountain house has it all.

Smoky Mountain Escape, sleeps 6, $190/night

Adventure through the Canyonlands

Whether you’re into rock climbs, mountain bikes, challenging hikes, ATVs, or whitewater rafting, there’s a rad sport in Moab for all your high-octane friends. And if your favorite sport is gathering all of your friends in a huge but cozy rim-side cabin, you’ll be a winner, too.

Hideout at the Rim, sleeps 16 guests, $901/night

Become Unreachable by Crater Lake

Go fully off the grid in this no-frills, classic A-frame cabin-in-the-woods. Head up to Crater Lake and disappear into the forest. Search for yeti. Give yourself over to the mosses. No one can email you here.

Secluded Get-A-Way: Cabin in the Woods, sleeps 5 guests, $114/night

Escape Winter Among the Joshua Trees

While there’s no shortage of weird, wild, wonderful rental homes in Joshua Tree, this sunny, colorful Palm Springs cottage has mountain views and a private pool—the perfect jumping-off place for exploring one of the strangest, most beautiful landscapes on the continent.

Colorful Oasis With a Dreamy Desert Vibe, sleeps 2, $222/night

Prefer something a little more “hedonistic”? This mid-century escape is your desert oasis, complete with vibey retro decor, an incredible pool and hot tub, and amenities galore.

The JT Improper, sleeps 5, $264/night

There’s No Home Like Yellowstone

This is not your grandpa’s vacation cabin—this A-frame beauty is actually cute, it has a bubbling hot tub , and the whole fam will be talking about how cozy and conveniently located it was to bison-gazing and geyser-exploring at Yellowstone.

Island Park Hideaway, sleeps 12, $394/night

Admire the Acadian Ocean

Acadia National Park may not be as well-known as some of the others, but these granite cliffs on the Atlantic are no less stunning than anything out west. This rare cabin, located within the park itself, highlights them beautifully with its porch, picture windows, and yoga platform all perfectly positioned to best admire the epic view.

Exquisite Seaside Cottage on Somes Sound, sleeps 3, $385/night

If you prefer to proceed directly to the ocean, check out this sweet retreat on the quiet side of the island, also featuring indoor/outdoor living and picture windows, but paired here with your own private beach access.

Oceanfront Acadia – The Boathouse, sleeps 2, $179/night

Stay in one of a Thousand Islands

Always dreamed of having your own private island? Well you can bring the captain, the skipper, AND his wife plus six more friends to stay on a 1.2 acre private isle just off-shore in the gorgeous St. Lawrence River—part of the Thousand Islands National Park.

Private Island Airbnb “The Sea Angell”, sleeps 10, $250/night

A Shenandoah Yurt

Sure you’ve camped, maybe stayed in an A-frame, or even a log cabin…but have you ever had the pleasure of staying in a Yurt? This gorgeous round abode doesn’t cut any corners (lol), there’s a wood-burning stove, hot tub, electric vehicle charger, and even an archery range.

Shenandoah Yurt, sleeps 8, $445/night

Go forth! Have gorgeous nature adventures and enjoy a hot shower at the end of them and you’ll remember why being a human in the 21st century isn’t all bad.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. VICE may receive a small commission if you buy through the links on our site.