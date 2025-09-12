Best Alcohol Alternatives to Get Buzzed Without the Booze

I get it. One beer turns into four. And now what was supposed to be a sunny Saturday has turned into a grumpy day of taking ibuprofen and mulling over your regret. THeRe mUSt bE a BEtTeR wAy!

There actually is. Many people are tired of the toxic cycle of crazy fun and cringey pain with alcohol. So now, we have more products that can deliver a good time without the unpleasant side effects. From weed to mushrooms and beyond, these are the best alcohol alternatives.

THC Drinks: SOUL Out of Office Cucumber Melon Lime

One of the most popular alcohol alternatives is cannabis drinks. These can contain a range of cannabinoids, mainly Delta-9 THC, CBD, Delta-8 THC, CBG, and more. Unlike typical edibles, like gummies and brownies, these hit you sooner. So you can have fun without the wait.

Many are made with nano THC that your body metabolizes faster. This helps you pace your experience, instead of getting hit with a sudden and uncomfortable high an hour later. Parents can enjoy a cannabis drink while with their kids, without worrying about suddenly finding themselves too stoned to function.

This THC drink truly feels like a cocktail, so you don’t have to miss out on those oh-so-important vibes. The SOUL Out of Office Cucumber Melon Lime Drink has a sophisticated flavor that can hold its own against mojitos and spritzers, and complex cocktails from fancy bars.

In place of the alcohol, you get a dose of Delta-9 THC and double the CBD. A Single has 2.5mg THC and 5mg CBD, the Double is 5mg THC and 10mg CBD, and the Triple is 10mg THC and 20mg CBD. Enjoy the hazy and happy relaxation that won’t leave you hungover the next day. And if this recipe, there are plenty of other THC drinks.

Cannabis Mixers: Spruce THC Cocktail Packets

If you’re looking for an alcohol alternative that you can sneak into bars with, the Spruce THC Cocktail Packets are a spectacular option.

These little plastic packets can be ripped open and poured into any drink, transforming it into a cocktail-like beverage with THC and CBD. They come in three distinct flavors: Citrus, Raspberry Lemon Passionflower, and Grapefruit Rosemary. You can pour one into whatever you order at the bar, making it easy to get your buzz on with all your friends without having to pay for or drink alcohol.

Each packet has 3mg micronized Delta-9 THC and 6mg CBD, giving you a gentle high that you can build on throughout the night (or day). These leave you feeling light and social, but won’t severely dehydrate you like alcohol. With THC mixers, no more feeling left out at the bars, concerts, or sports games, because these babies can sit in your pocket or purse at all times.

Adaptogen Drinks: BRĒZ Elevate Uplifting Tonic

Step into the modern (actually, it’s kind of ancient) world of adaptogens.

THC drinks are on the rise, but so are bevvies containing more unique and interesting ingredients, like mushrooms, tea compounds, herbs, and more. While they might be a new vibe for you and me, these kinds of substances have been used for hundreds of years. The BRĒZ Elevate Uplifting Tonic is a dreamy option, with guayusa, cordyceps, maca, and ginseng. These are all plants or mushrooms thought to have an energizing and uplifting effect.

The Elevate drink comes in a Strawberry Mango flavor that is smooth and sweet. The lush taste and texture border on a smoothie, but it’s just a laidback drink that can give you a subtle buzz at any time of day. You won’t be so affected that you can’t work or be productive, so it’s a brilliant way to feel good without compromising your wits. Alcohol often leads to bad decisions. Adaptogens just keep the happy vibes going.

Another compelling substance to explore when you want to replace alcohol is kanna. It’s a succulent that’s been used for centuries to release stress and improve mood.

Some people even refer to it as “nature’s MDMA.” But some people exaggerate. There’s not enough research to definitively explain how kanna impacts our brains. However, potential benefits include less anxiety and fewer inhibitions. Kind of sounds like alcohol, right? That’s the idea.

However, as one clinical psychologist put it, “Comparing kanna to MDMA is like comparing a high dose of caffeine to cocaine.” It won’t make you feel as wild as alcohol either, so if you want a 1:1 alternative to MDMA, you’re going to be disappointed. Nevertheless, the KA! Empahtogenics Kanna Tincture can still stand in for alcohol. The elixir contains chamomile, rose, and sandalwood extracts, as well as kanna. It’s described as “heart-opening,” which might exactly be what you need instead of alcohol.

Kava Powder: Kats Botanicals Fiji Kava Powder

Kava root has been used for a long time to mix psychoactive beverages that can induce a state of euphoria, supposedly.

Modern research suggests it’s helpful for moderate anxiety, but not chronic anxiety. Some describe it as creating a lucid kind of intoxication, so you feel clear and present, but also euphoric. It has the potential ot make activities like listening to music, walking in nature, or even eating a sandwich more immersive and pleasurable.

Products like the Kats Botanicals Fiji Kava Powder can give you that uplifted sensation, but without turning you into a slurring fool. Many describe it as a purely peaceful and grounding experience, which isn’t what alcohol usually does for us. So this might be a vast improvement over alcohol, not just a great replacement.

Mushroom Gummies: TRĒ House Magic Mushroom Gummies

If cannabis isn’t your thing, consider mushroom gummies, which can deliver buzzy effects without making you trip your brains out.

Before we get too far into this, here’s my disclaimer: please, please, please be careful with any mushroom products. These ones have lab reports stating they don’t contain detectable quantities of tryptamines or psychedelics, so they should not make you trip. However, some mushroom products do contain ingredients like psilacetin, which turns into psilocybin when your body processes it. Exercise extreme caution when experimenting with any sort of mushroom product.

Alright, now let’s talk about these TRĒ House gummies. These are not the kind of mushrooms that contain psilocybin and take you to Wonderland. These are the kind that can help you be productive while feeling like you’re on an adventure. The TRĒ House Magic Mushroom Gummies contain a blend of mushrooms that can make you alert, upbeat, and unencumbered by stress.

People report taking these before they do chores or get work done. Supposedly, they sharpen their minds and make the mundane more fun. It’s important to note that these have warnings. They may cause psychotropic effects, so take one in a safe setting the first time you try them. We’re still learning a lot about these substances and can’t say 100% for sure how they might affect every person.

THC Spirits: MXXN Jalisco Agave

To really capture that cocktail vibe, you can mix up your own drinks with THC alcohol replacements designed to make your favorite cocktails accessibly alcohol-free.

MXXN is one of the best brands for head-on alcohol alternatives, like their Jalisco Agave, which can seamlessly replace tequila in just about every drink. It has a sharp yet warm flavor that mimics top-shelf tequila and could trick even the most devout tequila lover (me). You can still enjoy your palomas and margaritas and martinis, but without all that regret.

Each capful of this contains 4mg THC per ounce, and the whole bottle has 100mg, in case you want to get stupid high. No, I’m joking, please don’t drink a whole bottle of this. That’s a 911 kind of situation. But just a shot or two of this will have you feeling fun and free, not far off from how your typical margarita makes you feel.

Cannabis Shots: Diet Smoke Strawberry THC Shots

*Cue that annoying LMFAO song* If shots are your thing, meet your new favorite alcohol alternative — cannabis shots.

Cannabis shots are basically what you expect. They’re small bottles of liquid infused with cannabinoids, typically Delta-9 THC. The Diet Smoke Strawberry THC Shots are a lovely example. It’s just two ounces of liquid with 10mg THC, so you can throw it back in a few seconds, and it’s small enough to fit in your pocket. You can also mix it into a drink if your heart desires.

The delicate Strawberry flavor is light and fruity, but the 10mg of THC kicks in fast, so be ready. Thankfully, it’s a talkative and upbeat kind of high, which is exactly what you need if you’re heading out to the bar or a club and want to be lively, not sleepy. The shot is effortless to drink and creates an effortless high, leaving behind all the nastiness of alcohol. But you still get to have a good time!

I know gummies aren’t the same as a classic cocktail, but if you’re just after the sensation and not the overall experience, THC gummies are a magnificent way to chill out without the alcohol.

You can let go of stress and anxiety and enjoy that euphoric state with gummies like the Secret Nature Dr. Endo Strawberry Rhubarb Gummy. These gummies are a particularly delightful alcohol alternative because they deliver a full-body high, with a floaty, warm, tingly feeling that is way better than alcohol. You can feel relaxed and frisky at the same time, making them ideal for date nights.

Each of these contains 20mg THC, 10mg CBG, and 2.5mg CBDa. This combination has a deep effect on your physical awareness, making cold things colder, hot things hotter, and so on. Take this if you want that carefree and friendly vibe that alcohol can offer. Pop one in your mouth before heading to a bar or while you’re just chilling at home.

Alcohol, Who?

No one said saying goodbye to alcohol would be easy, but with these, it can be smoother sailing. These are the best alcohol alternatives because each one offers at least one effect that could be compared to alcohol. Try the hazy high from a THC drink or the vibey feeling of mushroom gummies — and block alcohol’s number for a while.