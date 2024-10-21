The 7 Best Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Really Work (No, Seriously)

Typically, when one thinks of more ~natural~ deodorants, you’re transported back into the past to that time when you were at your local renaissance fair/jam band concert/consciousness-raising circle where you got stuck next to somebody who thinks slathering on essential oils is enough to do the job.

Well, it’s not. However, the caution against traditional deodorants isn’t for nothing. A lot of standard deodorants have aluminum in them, which doesn’t sit well with a lot of people, including myself.

The National Cancer Institute writes, “Because underarm antiperspirants or deodorants are applied near the breast and contain potentially harmful ingredients, several scientists and others have suggested a possible connection between their use and breast cancer.” The key word here is possible: the institute goes on to say that “no scientific evidence links the use of these products to the development of breast cancer.” However, I’m not out here trying to take a gamble. I switched to aluminum-free deodorant years ago, and have no plan to go back.

a quick look at the best aluminum-free deodorants

your guide to aluminum-free deodorants

That being said, some aluminum-free deodorants just aren’t that good at keeping you dry and smelling fresh. (Aluminum was chosen for a reason, after all). Fortunately for you, I already weeded through the aluminum-free deodorants that don’t work (or at least, they didn’t for me) and those ones are nowhere near this list. The deodorants on this list were selected for their non-toxic ingredients, and from first-hand experience—from myself and other reviewers—that they actually help.

Best aluminum free deodorant for women – HUMBLE BRANDS Original Formula

When I switched to aluminum-free deodorant, I cycled through a few different brands before deciding that Humble Brands would be my ride or die. I use the Moroccan Rose variation, and appreciate its fresh subtlety. I’ve found that it’s anti-odor protection is strong enough for going about regular life (running errands, going to work, lounging around) as well as intense physical activity, like hiking, doing yoga, running, or hitting the gym.

The Humble Brands formula has no aluminum in it, obviously, and uses non-GMO corn starch, beeswax, baking soda, and MCT oil instead. It goes on smooth and helps keel my underarms dry, though it does have a tendency to leave marks on the inside of my shirts. Personally, this doesn’t bother me, and it always comes out in the wash. I consider it a small price to pay for feeling good about the ingredients I am putting onto my pores.

Plus, it’s vegan!

Best aluminum free deodorant for men – Harry’s Men’s Deodorant

Is deodorant really gender specific? No, it is simply a construct. However, if you do buy into targeted marketing, that’s fine, too. Harry’s Men’s Deodorant comes in seemingly more masculine scents like Stone, Redwood, Shisho, and Fig. This is also a great aluminum-free deodorant for folks who have sensitive skin: the formula contain ginger root, which the brand says helps to calm the skin after application.

Harry’s Deodorant has over 5,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4+ star rating. One reviewer, Chris, says, “Each stick wears down slower than the cheap name brands so it takes longer before replacing. The deodorant effect will last a whole 24 hour day, [and] the scent is nice and not over bearing.” Women are out here using it, too. Katie says, “It is such a nice earthy scent. I don’t know why women don’t have scents like these.” She adds, “I almost never have the scent wear off.”

Best whole body aluminum free deodorant – Lume Whole Body Deodorant

Recently, I learned that whole body deodorant exists. Being in the dark about this, I now realize, is one of the blessings not leading a life that demands me to sweat to an excessive degree. Whether you run naturally sweaty or your everyday life is filled with things that just juice the sweat right out of you, Lume Whole Body Deodorant is there to help.

One reviewer John, who says he has a highly physical job, says what it’s been like to switch to Lume.

“This stuff basically kills BO for a HELLA long time,” he says. “I usually have to reapply my other stuff, like Degree for example, after like 3 hours because I’m sweating so hard that the funk is like meshing with the scent of the Degree and it isn’t nice at all. I usually do that 3x a day.

I won’t ever have to do that again so long as I have this! Not only NO BO AT ALL after 10 hrs of sweating but I have no ODOR AT ALL!”

Best travel size aluminum free deodorant – Each & Every All Natural Deodorant

When I first switched to aluminum-free deodorant, my one grievance was that—shopping IRL —it was hard to find travel size aluminum-free deodorants. I couldn’t find them at Target, or even in my local crunchy health food store, where I usually find all of these types of products. I recall spending more time that I should have on vacation wondering if the little Secret travel deodorant I ended up buying would undo all my nice aluminum-free progress.

However, now I know that Each & Every All Natural Deodorant exists in 2.5-ounce travel size options, and I can save you the anxiety.

Besides being a helpful size, it’s also a high-quality aluminum free deodorant. One customer, Melva, writes, “I began using this deodorant a few years ago and find it to be perfect for me. Great on my sensitive skin, glides on easily, lasts more than 24 hours, keeps me feeling confident and I’m glad to know there’s no harmful content in it.”

This aluminum free deodorant from Shark Tank – Pete & Pedro Fresh Deodorant

Aluminum-free deodorant isn’t just for crunchy hippies: Shark Tank has gotten down with it, too. This Pete & Pedro Fresh Deodorant was featured on the show, and has a fresh eucalyptus and spearmint scent. Made for men and women alike, the brand says, “Our premium underarm deodorant goes on clear and isn’t greasy or oily meaning it won’t leave any pit stains on your clothes.” What more can we ask for in a good deodorant? Customers weigh in on what it’s like.

Amazon reviewer Antonio says, “It works. It keeps you smelling fresh for over 10 hours. I haven’t tested it past that – but I figure for most people 10 hours is good enough, right?”

Another reviewer, Tony, says it even got the stamp of approval from his wife. “I wasn’t messing around and headed straight to the gym for a serious workout. Squats, heavy deadlifts, enough to work up a serious sweat. I was worried I would stink! I kept doing quick checks throughout my workout and smelled great. As soon as I got home I again asked my wife to smell me (and she reported back I smelled great.”

Best aluminum free deodorant spray – By Rosie Jane Deodorant Wake Up

Roll-on deodorant not your thing? There are also aluminum-free deodorant sprays out here in this big wide world. This By Rosie Jane deodorant spray has a fresh, energizing lemon verbena, grapefruit, and eucalyptus scent. To use, all you have to do is spray 2-3 pumps under each arm and let it dry before dressing for the day. According to the brand, this spray deodorant doesn’t leave any residue on your clothes, and doesn’t leave your skin feeling sticky or greasy, either.

Skeptical about drying time? Amazon reviewer Kimmy says, “It dries very fast.” She also says that even with asthma and sensitive skin, this deodorant has worked well for her. Another reviewer, Erin, echos this. “I’ve been using this product for about a year. I have skin allergies and this is the only natural deodorant that doesn’t break my skin out. “

Best gender neutral aluminum free deodorant – Tom’s of Maine Wild Lavender Natural Deodorant

Tom’s of Maine makes a ton of natural products, from toothpastes and bath and body products to deodorants. While I’ve never used Tom’s deodorants, I have happily used the brand’s toothpaste and feel like I would totally trust the brand if I ever felt a need to switch up what I was using. Tom’s of Maine Wild Lavender Natural Deodorant is (of course) aluminum free and the gentle scent makes it a good gender-neutral deodorant pick. The brand says that its deodorant has been democratically tested, and helps protect against wetness as well as odor.

“I have issues with some deodorants for not keeping me odorless for long periods, but this one works great,” says reviewer Luciana. “I get odorless for at least 24 hours, and it does not leave stains on black clothes.” Bruce says, “I have sensitive skin and this has no reaction whatsoever to me personally, long lasting as well.”

Stay fresh out there!