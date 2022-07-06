The Best Bedroom Furniture on Amazon (That Looks Expensive)

Greetings from the floor! Enjoy the worm’s eye view of our bedroom, and good luck finding a spot that isn’t reserved for floordrobe purposes or a single piece of furniture we’re proud to showcase. Once you’re tired of the goblin-cave experience, we hope you’ll come with us on a Journey to the Center of the Earth (or at least, the internet) to find the best bedroom furniture that doesn’t cost a lot of money, but makes us feel Architectural Digest home video tour-ready.

Perhaps you’re a reformed grifter like me, and you’re looking to finally put down roots in your apartment with a dresser that doesn’t weeble when you wobble and a bed that doesn’t creak like an iron lung during your more intimate moments. We’re proud to say we’ve reached a point in our adult lives when we’d like to buy a bed frame, get a well-made mattress, and find pieces with the kind of storage for all of our clothes, errant papers, and soulful hobbies. We also don’t want to spend a lot of money, which is why we’ve sussed out the best bedroom furniture on Amazon to find the pieces beloved by actual human reviewers with opinions and needs.

Whether you need a new Clothes Purgatory Chair, bedroom bench, or an entire bedroom set that looks Restoration Hardware-level fancy (but costs about $1,000), here’s the best Amazon bedroom furniture that will ship fast, is easy to assemble, and will make Mom think you’ve got your life together.

The best bed frames

Your Tinder date, spine, and mother will all thank you when you finally buy an adult bed frame. If you’re a bit intimidated by the idea of assembling one, you can rest assured that the fast furniture gods now make entire bedroom sets that look expensive, don’t cost a lot, and are as easy to put together as Lincoln Logs. The proof is in the pudding of my own bed frame, which is this 4.7-star rated, cherry-finished wood frame by Zinus that’s low-slung enough to make sure my room doesn’t feel claustrophobic, but high enough for storage (I can even fit small carry-ons under it). I am also a DIY idiot, but I was able to put it together in 20 minutes—without any tools.

Once again, Zinus has spoiled us with an affordable bed frame that makes us feel like we’re in the same tax bracket as Ina Garten, which is exactly what you want from a headboard. It has a 4.8-star average rating from over 11,400 ratings, which means a lot of internet people agree that it rocks—for many reasons. “If you’re worried about how it will fare with ‘activities,’” writes one reviewer, “fear no more, it can handle it! I wouldn’t hesitate to purchase this bed again.”

Months ago, one of Rec Room’s editors mentioned the joys of having a bench at the end of their bed, and it’s stayed with me ever since. I can’t stop thinking about how nice it would be for storage, putting on my shoes, or replacing my obligatory Clothes Chair. This quilted bench comes in six different colors, and has a 4.6-star average rating from over 7,300 reviews on Amazon. “I was very surprised by this bench,” writes one reviewer. “For the price, I figured it would be flimsy and/or cheap looking, but this thing is solid!”

The best nightstands

This cherry-finished nightstand by Decor Therapy is one of Amazon’s best-sellers in the category with a 4.5-star average rating from over 2,500 reviews, and it’s an easy and affordable way to level up from your other nightstand (the floor), because it has a charming mid-century modern design and a solid amount of storage for your fancy lubes.

If you want the same vibe, but with a drawer that runs even deeper, this nightstand is the way to go—without spending a bunch of money. Assembly is a breeze (you don’t even need a drawer pull/handle) and you have a cozy display section to peep those Taschen titles.

The best dressers

As a six drawer dresser, this piece by Henf will fit your entire life into its handsome, 16-inch deep compartments. It has a 4.7-star average rating on Amazon, and the kind of minimalist design that could blend into a bunch of different aesthetics, from effortless Japandi chic to industrial boy-boss-core.

What is it about caning? It’s like the garnish of the furniture world; the design flourish that elevates the most basic of dressers. This caned ebony dresser has a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon, and reviewers say it’s both study and lightweight. Best of all: It comes fully assembled.

The best accent chair

Ah, the obligatory clothes chair. Everyone deserves one, and the cooler it is, the less likely we are to let it become the detritus-collecting, sunken whale carcass of our bedroom. This button-tufted chair comes in a relaxing shade of cream, and reviewers say it’s easy to assemble. “I am not handy at all, and I was able to put this chair together in about five minutes! You just have to put the legs on.”

The best accent pillow

If you’re just out here looking for a wee zhuzh, try adding a new accent pillow into the rotation. Knot pillows are actually quite handy and versatile, and I use mine to support my neck, the side of my face, and my little size 10 feetsies. I might have to bring this checkered knot by Super Chilled Crew into the mix. Very Beetlejuice.

The best bedside lamp

Finding a bedside lamp isn’t as easy as you might think, because you need enough light to read/doomscroll and the kind of soft glow that will wind you down for the night. Murano glass mushroom lamps were a staple of every ambiance-packed 1970s home, and this 4.7-star rated incarnation is a great homage to the era that mastered the cozy-horny-chic blend best.

The best fluffy rug

Fresh from the shores of New Zealand, this sheepskin rug has a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon and is the perfect size for that weird space in-between your bed and the dresser/door/window. And while it’s hot outside right now, imagine how nice it’s going to feel to rub your toesies on this fluffernutter sitch in December.

The best bedroom furniture set

You did not come to play. If you’re looking for a complete, highly rated bedroom set that doesn’t feel too matchy-matchy, this throuple by Home Styles is the best on Amazon. It doesn’t look cheap, and for a little over $1,000, you get a bedframe, nightstand, and dresser in a very adult ebony colorway. Reviewers say the pieces are all well-packaged, and easy to put together. “I assembled all three items by myself in about five hours,” writes one fan.

Next stop: the linen department.

