VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Shopping

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals, From Fancy TVs to Luxury Vibrators

By

The 46 Best Amazon Black Friday Deals 2023
Share:

Can you smell that, Brad? It’s the sweet, nutmeggy smell of eggnog and Amazon Black Friday deals for breakfast because the savings are already popping off on the best home goods, cookware, tech, fashion, beauty, and sexual wellness finds on the behemoth.

Like us, you know that the best Black Friday deals are rolling in from a variety of enticing corners on the web, but Amazon is a damn solid one-stop-shop for getting everything you’ve had lingering in your browser for ages to outfit your life with truly adult toys, from Instant Pots to air humidifiers; and Bose headphones to mattresses that can fit you and your boo.

Strap on your headlamps, and let’s spelunk into some of the best Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals that will be landing in our cart this year.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on tech and electronics

A top-notch bargain TV

A newer-model Mac laptop

A Dyson daddy

Dyson may be hosting its own sale, but you can also score dust-sucking bad boys in Mr. Bezos’ shopping realm for hearty discounts.

The best noise-canceling headphones

What? What was that? I didn’t realize I missed my stop and rode the subway to heaven; the sound-canceling abilities on these Bose headphones are just that good. (Check out our guide to the best noise-canceling headphones here.) And for a limited time, they’re 40% off.

Save 40% on Porta Pro Headphones that double as streetwear

A mini projector for an instant home theater

A highly rated Acer laptop for under $300

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on apparel and shoes

Designer goods are slashed in price

Calvin Klein underwear (which is the greatest)

A man and his retro watch

Orolay’s viral winter jacket

This winter jacket became internet-famous for being comfortable, warm, and affordable—now it’s 41% off.

A futuristic Oakley backpack that fits everything

The perfect fleece jacket for layering

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on cookware and appliances

A TikTok-viral veggie chopper for 29% off

Vitamix blenders

A colorful Dutch oven for home cookin’

This KitchenAid mixer is 26% off

Ninja’s super-popular air fryer with perfect ratings

A food dehydrator for meat, veggies, and fruit

Have the best charcuterie of your life with a teak wood cutting board

A razor-sharp, German-made chef’s knife

Henckels is synonymous with performance kitchen knives—and this top-rated chef’s knife is currently 60% off.

New glossy Caraway cookware

A trendy gooseneck and glass kettle

A chic, easy gift for a coffee or tea lover.

A milk frother for better lattes

Do something with all those empty beer cans for 26% off

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on beauty and sexual wellness

This shiatsu massager is a great gift

It’s like having a personal, back-massaging snake draped over your shoulders all the time. Plus, it’s heated. Gift it to mom, pops, or anyone who’s on the WFH grind.

French skincare for under $15

Oh, that thing? It’s for my… neck

Caress the windows to your soul

Make your skin baby-soft

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on fitness gear

The best personal exercise bike

It’s about to be really cold outside, but this folding exercise bike will keep our thighs heated, happy, and limber from the comfort of our railroad apartments once we feel the burn mid-workout.

Stay on track with a Fitbit for 25% off

A top-rated Bluetooth-enabled rowing machine for 49% off

A Theragun dupe for a crazy-good price

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on home goods and mattresses

The best memory foam mattress

Always wanted a memory foam (or adaptive foam) mattress? That dream can come true with hundreds of dollars in savings on brands like Nectar.

The best air purifier from Levoit

The best winter bedding

Tuck into a top-rated comforter that should really be its own category of cloud, and a microfiber pillow and comforter set that is ideal for temperature regulation while you sleep.

A top-rated steamer for blasting out wrinkles

Don’t miss the rest of our roundup of the best Black Friday deals of 2023.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Fire TV 55"
Amazon

Fire TV 55"

$519.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
MacBook Air 2023
Apple

MacBook Air 2023

$1299.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson

V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$359.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
QuietComfort 45
Bose

QuietComfort 45 Headphones

$329.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Porta Pro On Ear Headphones
Koss

Porta Pro On Ear Headphones

$49.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
HAPPRUN
HAPPRUN

Projector

$79.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Acer Aspire 3
Acer

Aspire 3 Laptop

$329.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Luxe Refined Calf Leather Bandit Crossbody
Coach

Luxe Refined Calf Leather Bandit Crossbody

$350.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Large Tote Bag
Marc Jacobs

Large Tote Bag

$225.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Men's Cotton Stretch 5-Pack Boxer Brief
Calvin Klein

Men's Cotton Stretch 5-Pack Boxer Brief

$71.50 at Amazon

Buy Now
Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette
Calvin Klein

Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette

$16.50 at Amazon

Buy Now
Big Square Digital Display Quartz Black Watch
Casio

Digital Display Quartz Black Watch

$22.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
Thickened Down Jacket
Orolay

Thickened Down Jacket

$151.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Bathroom Sink Backpack
Oakley

Bathroom Sink Backpack

$99.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Men's Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket
Columbia

Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket

$60.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar

All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper

$44.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Propel Series 750 Blender
Vitamix

Propel Series 750 Blender

$629.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
A3500 Gourmet SmartPrep Kitchen System
Vitamix

A3500 Gourmet SmartPrep Kitchen System

$899.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven
Amazon Basics

Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven

$67.50 at Amazon

Buy Now
Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid

Artisan Mini Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

$379.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Air Fryer XL
Ninja

Air Fryer XL

$159.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
jerky dehydrator
COSARI

Jerky and Produce Dehydrator

$49.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
XL Thick Teak Wood Cutting Board
Sonder

XL Thick Teak Wood Cutting Board

$119.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
HENCKELS
Henckels

German Slicing Knife

$116.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Nonstick Ceramic Dutch Oven Pot
Caraway

Nonstick Ceramic Dutch Oven Pot

$135.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Nonstick Ceramic Sauce Pan
Caraway

Nonstick Ceramic Sauce Pan

$110.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
caraway set
Caraway

Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set (12 Piece)

$595.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
kettle
COSARI

Electric Gooseneck Kettle

$69.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
kettle
COSARI

Electric Kettle

$53.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Double Whisk Milk Frother
Zulay

Double Whisk Milk Frother

$19.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Metal Can Crusher
McKay

Metal Can Crusher

$26.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Shiatsu Neck Massager
Mirakel

Mirakel

$59.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
H2O Micellar Water
Bioderma

H2O Micellar Water

$12.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Cleansing Oil
Bioderma

Cleansing Oil

$9.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Vibrator Wand Personal Massager
Ava

Vibrator Wand Personal Massager

$18.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
Migraine Headache Relief Cap
TheraICE Rx

Migraine Headache Relief Cap

$49.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb
Belif

The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb

$38.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Indoor Cycling Bike
YOSUDA

Indoor Cycling Bike

$439.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Versa 4
Fitbit

Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch

$199.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
Sunny Health & Fitness
Sunny Health & Fitness

Magnetic Rowing Machine

$399.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Massage Gun
Cholas

Massage Gun

$36.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
King Mattress
Nectar

King Mattress

$1199.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Air Purifier
Levoit

Air Purifier

$99.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Seersucker Queen Comforter Set
AveLom

Seersucker Queen Comforter Set

$46.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
All Season
Easeland

All Season Queen Comforter

$69.90 at Amazon

Buy Now
Steamer
Hilife

Steamer

$39.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Tagged:
, , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE