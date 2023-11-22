The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals, From Fancy TVs to Luxury Vibrators

Can you smell that, Brad? It’s the sweet, nutmeggy smell of eggnog and Amazon Black Friday deals for breakfast because the savings are already popping off on the best home goods, cookware, tech, fashion, beauty, and sexual wellness finds on the behemoth.

Like us, you know that the best Black Friday deals are rolling in from a variety of enticing corners on the web, but Amazon is a damn solid one-stop-shop for getting everything you’ve had lingering in your browser for ages to outfit your life with truly adult toys, from Instant Pots to air humidifiers; and Bose headphones to mattresses that can fit you and your boo.

Strap on your headlamps, and let’s spelunk into some of the best Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals that will be landing in our cart this year.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on tech and electronics

A top-notch bargain TV

A newer-model Mac laptop

A Dyson daddy

Dyson may be hosting its own sale, but you can also score dust-sucking bad boys in Mr. Bezos’ shopping realm for hearty discounts.

The best noise-canceling headphones

What? What was that? I didn’t realize I missed my stop and rode the subway to heaven; the sound-canceling abilities on these Bose headphones are just that good. (Check out our guide to the best noise-canceling headphones here.) And for a limited time, they’re 40% off.

Save 40% on Porta Pro Headphones that double as streetwear

A mini projector for an instant home theater

A highly rated Acer laptop for under $300

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on apparel and shoes

Designer goods are slashed in price

Calvin Klein underwear (which is the greatest)

A man and his retro watch

Orolay’s viral winter jacket

This winter jacket became internet-famous for being comfortable, warm, and affordable—now it’s 41% off.

A futuristic Oakley backpack that fits everything

The perfect fleece jacket for layering

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on cookware and appliances

A TikTok-viral veggie chopper for 29% off

Vitamix blenders

A colorful Dutch oven for home cookin’

This KitchenAid mixer is 26% off

Ninja’s super-popular air fryer with perfect ratings

A food dehydrator for meat, veggies, and fruit

Have the best charcuterie of your life with a teak wood cutting board

A razor-sharp, German-made chef’s knife

Henckels is synonymous with performance kitchen knives—and this top-rated chef’s knife is currently 60% off.

New glossy Caraway cookware

A trendy gooseneck and glass kettle

A chic, easy gift for a coffee or tea lover.

A milk frother for better lattes

Do something with all those empty beer cans for 26% off

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on beauty and sexual wellness

This shiatsu massager is a great gift

It’s like having a personal, back-massaging snake draped over your shoulders all the time. Plus, it’s heated. Gift it to mom, pops, or anyone who’s on the WFH grind.

French skincare for under $15

Oh, that thing? It’s for my… neck

Caress the windows to your soul

Make your skin baby-soft

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on fitness gear

The best personal exercise bike

It’s about to be really cold outside, but this folding exercise bike will keep our thighs heated, happy, and limber from the comfort of our railroad apartments once we feel the burn mid-workout.

Stay on track with a Fitbit for 25% off

A top-rated Bluetooth-enabled rowing machine for 49% off

A Theragun dupe for a crazy-good price

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on home goods and mattresses

The best memory foam mattress

Always wanted a memory foam (or adaptive foam) mattress? That dream can come true with hundreds of dollars in savings on brands like Nectar.

The best air purifier from Levoit

The best winter bedding

Tuck into a top-rated comforter that should really be its own category of cloud, and a microfiber pillow and comforter set that is ideal for temperature regulation while you sleep.

A top-rated steamer for blasting out wrinkles

Don’t miss the rest of our roundup of the best Black Friday deals of 2023.

