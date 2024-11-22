The Best Amazon Tech Deals for Black Friday

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon truly is like a thought experiment on what would happen if a black hole visited every factory, flea market, and garage sale in history and began regurgitating it all up at once like a vacuum cleaner thrown into reverse. You could drown in its Black Friday deals.

Like sorting out the best needles from a haystack needle stack, we’ve found a bunch of truly impressive deals on gear, lots of it released just in the past few months. And forget the unpronounceable brands. These are from big names, like Apple, Sonos, and TCL.

We’ve weeded out all the crap deals that are actually always “on sale” for the Black Friday price. These are the best real deals on devices we’d actually buy ourselves.

quick look at the best amazon tech deals

Apple MacBook Pro M4 Pro for $1,749 ($250 off)

Well, screw me. I went out and picked up this brand-new MacBook Pro M4 when it was released on November 8, 2024, reasoning that there’s no way it would go on sale so soon after it was unleashed on the world, and now here we are. I could’ve saved $250.

This comes with the mid-range M4 Pro chip, an upgrade over the base M4 chip that also includes three Thunderbolt 5 ports, a 512 GB SSD, and 24 GB RAM. I’m using it to type this right now, and the machine is a beast. It chews through all sort of intensive program tasks.

TCL QM7 55″ 4K TV for $498 ($302 off)

More than any other TV, I recommend TCL. Not because it’s the pinnacle of performance, but because the people I talk to (and myself, honestly) aren’t the type looking to drop $2,000 on a TV, no matter how many movies we indulge in every week. This is the best TV for sane money.

Compatible with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG at up to 4K resolution, it has a 120Hz panel refresh rate (144 Hz variable refresh rate), suitable for gamers and sports enthusiasts. There’s also Google TV built right into it.

Score this TV for $498, which is 38% off its retail price. All for a TV that isn’t leftovers from last year, but freshly baked in 2024.

apple imac M4 for $1,149 (12% off)

Those who don’t travel with their computer, moving from home to office to patio to café, can save a lot of money by choosing a desktop computer over a laptop.

Indulge yourself with the 24″ display, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse, along with a 256 GB SSD and 16 GB of RAM. Those who take on heavy-duty tasks such as video editing may want an iMac with more of the latter two, but for everyone else this is more than adequate.

The iMac M4 was just released on November 8, 2024. That’s not a typo. And now it’s already 12% off for $1,149. Just make sure you click the coupon box before you finalize checkout. All four colors—silver, blue, green, and pink—are on sale for the same deal.

apple airpods pro 2 for $160 ($30 off)

Active noise cancellation means that Apple computer magic works (as long as the pods have battery life) to block out more noise than you’d simply get by having them plug up your ear canals alone.

Gone are the old AirPods Pro’s Lightning cable, replaced by the more convenient and versatile USB-C charging port. Cords may be in right now, but I’ll fight tooth and nail to keep my cordless ear buds that let me roam around the apartment without being tethered to my phone.

sonos arc soundbar for $699 ($200 off)

Sonos just released the Arc’s successor, the Arc Ultra, which costs a cool $1,000. We have a review forthcoming, but the Arc remains a good deal for those who want a massive upgrade in sound from their TV’s integrated speakers but don’t want to spend four figures.

Now that it’s $200 off for Black Friday, it’s an even better deal. Compatible with Dolby Atmos, its upward firing speakers make sound seem to come from more directions than a typical soundbar, and you can control it with the built-in Amazon Alexa.

sonos sub mini subwoofer for $343 (20% off)

Subwoofers complement soundbars to the extent that many audiophiles believe a sound system isn’t complete without one. This subwoofer is semi-wireless, meaning that you have to plug it into a wall outlet for power (obviously), but it connects to your soundbar wirelessly.

If you don’t want to break the bank (or your walls), take a look at this apartment-friendly subwoofer from Sonos. It doesn’t put out the powerful bass of the larger Sonos Sub 4, but people who share walls, ceilings, and floors with neighbors likely can’t take advantage of the latter.

sonos sub 4 subwoofer for $379 (15% off)

Hot off the speaker press (is that a thing? I’m making it a thing), the Sonos Sub 4 was only just released on October 29, 2024 and now it’s already on sale for a respectable 15% off, equaling $120 in savings.

You like big bass? You’ll find it here in this thunder box of a subwoofer that connects wirelessly to your soundbar, so the only cord you have to run is to the power outlet.

The internal speaker hardware is largely the same as the Sub 4, but Sonos upgraded the processing power, memory, and WiFi connectivity.

Braun Series 9 All-in-One Trimmer for $95 ($35 off)

I’ve been using this Braun Series 9 trimmer for a little over a year. It’s a rare day when I’m not lawnmowering my face into something presentable with it. Of all the beard trimmers I’ve owned and used over the last couple of decades, it’s hands-down my favorite.

All the attachments let me replace my detailing trimmer and my nose trimmer with this one device. It was worth it when I paid full price for it, and it’s especially worth it now that it’s $35 off, a 27% discount.

amazon kindle paperwhite 16 GB (2024 Model) for $130 ($30 off)

What is up with Big Tech slapping sale prices on their freshly released devices? Amazon only released this latest, 12th-generation Kindle Paperwhite in October. Needless to say, its sale price of $30 off is the first sale we’ve seen on it.

The Paperwhite’s glare-free screen is easier on the eyes for long stretches of reading compared to a regular Kindle or typical tablet, such as an iPad. This is the model with 16 GB of storage, enough for thousands of books.

coway airmega 200m for $148 ($52 off)

Perfect for people who like to breathe fresh air, the 200M is my favorite air purifier for bedrooms and small rooms. I’ve been using one in my bedroom for five years. Its True HEPA filter scrubs the air of 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria.

It’s run continuously—I never shut it off—with no malfunction or need or repair beyond annual filter changes. This is by far the best deal we’ve seen on the Coway Airmega 200M all year. The Coway Airmega AP-1512HH is $142 and, behind the face plate, largely identical.

roku ultra (2024 model) for $80 ($20 off)

Roku updated its flagship, top-of-the-line Ultra streaming television box for 2024 to be 30% faster, while still delivering streaming television and movies to your TV at up to 4K resolution. Cheaper streaming sticks and boxes can’t always stream beyond 1080p.

I like Roku because it’s platform agnostic. Unlike Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, it doesn’t have skin in the game for prioritizing its own channel to make money (although there is a free Roku app that has some good movies once in a while).

At $20 off, it’s a solid (if not stellar) deal on a top-shelf streaming device that’s already only slightly more than half the price of its closest competitor, the Apple TV 4K.

amazon echo dot for $23 ($27 off)

Just need to hook into Amazon Alexa without the fancy need of any screen display or music-thumping speaker? The Echo Dot, more than half off, is good for rooms where you just want to issue commands to smart home devices, such as smart light bulbs and security systems.

Amazon ECHO show 5 for $45 (50% off)

For certain rooms hooked into your smart home system, it can be handy to have a screen so that Alexa doesn’t just respond to you verbally but can also show you information such as the weather report, music streaming, calendar events, photo slideshows, and more.

At half off, this is a heavy discount. I’m a fan of having a display-equipped smart home hub such as this in the kitchen, where I can use it as a hands-free assistant while cooking, and one in the living room where I can control my TV and bug it for constant weather reports.

Apple watch series 10 for $349 ($50 off)

Forget Hoovering up a deal on old stock hanging around from last year. The Series 10 is Apple’s latest release of its Apple Watch lineup. This one has the larger of the two case sizes, 46mm case, although the 42mm case is also on sale for $329 ($46 off).

Paired to an Apple iPhone, you can control music, respond to and view text messages, use Siri, receive phone calls, track workouts, and monitor your health. That’s just scratching the surface.

There’s also fall detection and crash detection that’ll call emergency services automatically if it detects you’ve been in an accident, making the Apple Watch a real Swiss Army Knife of a device.

Simplisafe 8-piece wireless home security system for $120 ($80 off)

If we were to graph the price of this SimpliSafe starter kit over the past year, it would look like the heart monitor display for a Detroit Lions fan. I’ve been using this system for my own home for the past four years. I only wish it were 40% off when I bought it.

Not only was it exceedingly easy to set up, but I only have to change the batteries in the wireless devices once a year or so, and it integrates easily with my smart home routine.

I pay for the actual-human-monitored service that SimpliSafe provides as optional (passive monitoring is included), and I can tell you that it actually works as advertised. When my building had a massive fire, my SimpliSafe smoke detector set off my alarm.

In turn, it communicated to the folks at SimpliSafe there was a fire. They alerted the fire department and called me immediately to check on me. For peace of mind, I’m glad I have it watching over my home when I’m home and when I’m away.