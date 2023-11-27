VICE
The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon, From TVs to Cookware

By

Cyber Monday is just about here, which means it’s time to zip up that black pleather bodysuit, swallow the deals deals deals pill, and descend upon the Amazon matrix like a sleuthy, price-slashing spider. We’re only going to be spending more time in our hovel during the winter, so outfitting it for cozy movie nights and intimate dinner parties (mostly between us and our Sylvanians) is the move.

Cyber Monday is a great time to make big and small purchases alike, whether you need new headphones to blast Enya or a 4K television to binge watch Friends for the millionth time. Don’t let our Bottega boots give you the wrong impression, dude—we strike while the iron is hot, and the iron is hot when stuff goes on sale, so we cherish all of the web’s best Cyber Monday deals. We’re gonna replace that pair of AirPods that fell into the sewer grate, but we’re waiting till Cyber Monday to add to the cart. Why? Because we’re smart, and we hunted down the best deals for you, but also for ourselves.

The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals aren’t just on tech and electronics, but home goods, cooking appliances, fashion, fancy skincare, sex toys, and anything else that has made you think, “Damn, I really ought to be a person who owns one of those before people get suspicious.” Here are our top picks for the best bang for your buck over at Amazon.

The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on tech and electronics

A sparkling 4K TV

A Playstation 5 bundle

An Apple MacBook for less than $800

A portable mini projector for impressing your Netflix ‘n’ chill guest

Apple AirPods and watches, obviously

Or betray Apple with a pair of Beats

This editor-fave sound bar

Massive discounts on daddy Dyson

Noise-canceling headphones

Grab a Garmin watch (sexier than a Fitbit)

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on apparel

A heated jacket for insane temps

Some affordable bling

A legendary Carhartt t-shirt

Some neat shades

Stock up on Calvin Klein undies

It’s a modern classic because it’s the comfiest, the softest, and lasts forever—and it’s on sale for Cyber Monday.

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on cookware and appliances

An insanely good veggie chopper

A handheld immersion blender

Froth milk within seconds

Display charcuterie the right way

Time to upgrade (or start) your Vitamix collection

This cult-favorite chef’s knife

Save big on top-rated espresso machines

Le Creuset’s iconic Dutch oven for 31% off

The best Cyber Monday air fryer deal

Ninja’s air fryers absolutely own TikTok right now, and are under $100 for Cyber Monday.

Aesthetically pleasing kettles

Keep your coffee hot ‘til next Thanksgiving

The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on wellness and beauty

You’ve had the same migraine for two weeks

French skincare under $15

This super high-tech Oral B toothbrush is half off

Manscape yourself

Sick gift idea: a Theragun-like massager for just $30

A wand vibrator with feel-good rumbles for under $20

The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on fitness gear

This top-rated home rowing machine

Exercise bikes for every budget

Yep, including a sale on Peloton bikes.

The only kettlebell you’ll ever need

It’s adjustable. Just turn the dial, and you can change your resistance from eight pounds all the way up to 40 pounds on this sturdy black rock, which would make a great addition to our winter home gym set-up.

The best reusable bottle

When we die, cremate us and put us in a Hydro Flask. If you’ve been waiting to grab one when the price drops, now’s the time, folks.

​​The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on home goods

Get in touch with nature

The best Cyber Monday mattress deals

Score big savings on top-rated memory foam mattresses from Nectar and Zinus.

Casper’s ultra-comfy pillows for less

Automate your pet care

A faux Christmas tree to keep things easy year after year

The pre-lit one is 53% off.

Click, enjoy, and thank us later.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. This story is being continuously updated to reflect new information and hot deals.

insignia
Insignia

50-inch Class Smart TV

$299.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle
Sony

PS5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle

$559.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
2020 MacBook Air Laptop
Apple

2020 MacBook Air Laptop

$999.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Mini Projector
AuKing

Mini Projector

$99.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
AirPods (3rd Generation)
Apple

AirPods (3rd Generation)

$169.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Watch Series 9
Apple

Watch Series 9

$499.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Beats Studio Buds
Beats

Studio Buds Noise-Canceling Earbuds

$149.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
vizio
VIZIO

M-Series 2.1 Immersive Sound Bar

$179.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson

V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$719.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling
Sony

WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Headphones

$278.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
garmin
Garmin

Venu Sq Watch

$199.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
vívoactive 5
Garmin

vívoactive 5

$299.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Soft Shell Heated Jacket
ORORO

Soft Shell Heated Jacket

$199.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Men's Eco-Drive Classic Chronograph Watch
Citizen

Men's Eco-Drive Classic Chronograph Watch

$525.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
carharrt
Carhartt

Relaxed Fit Shirt

$29.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Original Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Original Wayfarer Sunglasses

$171.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette
Calvin Klein

Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette

$30.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Men's Cotton Stretch 5-Pack Boxer Brief
Calvin Klein

Men's Cotton Stretch 5-Pack Boxer Brief

$71.50 at Amazon

Buy Now
All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper
Full Star

All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper

$44.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
BergHOFF
BergHOFF

X5 Handheld 5-in-1 Food Processor

$199.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Double Whisk Milk Frother
Zulay

Double Whisk Milk Frother

$19.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
XL Thick Teak Wood Cutting Board
Sonder

XL Thick Teak Wood Cutting Board

$119.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
vitamix
Vitamix

Propel Series 510 Blender

$479.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
food cycler
Vitamix

Eco 5 FoodCycler

$599.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Vitamix

5200 Blender

$549.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
imarku
imarku

Japanese Chef Knife

$69.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
De'Longhi
De'Longhi

Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine

$90.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville

Barista Express Espresso Machine

$699.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset

Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

$359.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL
Ninja

AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL

$159.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
kettle
COSARI

Electric Gooseneck Kettle

$69.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
kettle
COSARI

Electric Kettle

$53.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
coffee mug
Yeti

Rambler 14-Ounce Mug

$30.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Migraine Headache Relief Cap
TheraICE Rx

Migraine Headache Relief Cap

$49.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
H2O Micellar Water
Bioderma

H2O Micellar Water

$12.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Cleansing Oil
Bioderma

Cleansing Oil

$9.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence
Oral B

Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence

$199.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
The Lawn Mower® 4.0
Manscaped

The Lawn Mower 4.0

$89.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Massage Gun
Cholas

Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun

$36.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Rechargeable Personal Massager
Ava

Rechargeable Personal Massager

$18.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Sunny Health & Fitness

Magnetic Rowing Machine with App and Bluetooth

$399.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Original Peloton Bike
Peloton

Original Peloton Bike

$1445.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary
DMASUN

Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike

$399.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Adjustable Kettlebell Weight/Solid Cast Iron Kettlebell Weight
Yes4All

Adjustable Weight Solid Cast Iron Kettlebell

$94.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
hydro flask
Hydro Flask

Stainless Steel Water Bottle

$39.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
Harvest Elite Indoor Garden
AeroGarden

Harvest Elite Indoor Garden

$205.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
King Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar

Nectar Gel Memory Foam Mattress (King)

$1199.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress
Zinus

Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress (Queen)

$629.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Casper essential pillow
Casper

Casper Sleep Essential Pillow

$45.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Automatic Cat Feeder
PetLibro

Automatic Cat Feeder

$89.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Pura Max Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
PETKIT

Pura Max Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

$599.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
7.5 Feet artificial christmas tree
National Tree Company

Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 Foot

$168.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Full Downswept Christmas Tree
National Tree Company

Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Christmas Tree, 4.5 Feet

$229.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
