The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon, From TVs to Cookware

Cyber Monday is just about here, which means it’s time to zip up that black pleather bodysuit, swallow the deals deals deals pill, and descend upon the Amazon matrix like a sleuthy, price-slashing spider. We’re only going to be spending more time in our hovel during the winter, so outfitting it for cozy movie nights and intimate dinner parties (mostly between us and our Sylvanians) is the move.
Cyber Monday is a great time to make big and small purchases alike, whether you need new headphones to blast Enya or a 4K television to binge watch Friends for the millionth time. Don’t let our Bottega boots give you the wrong impression, dude—we strike while the iron is hot, and the iron is hot when stuff goes on sale, so we cherish all of the web’s best Cyber Monday deals. We’re gonna replace that pair of AirPods that fell into the sewer grate, but we’re waiting till Cyber Monday to add to the cart. Why? Because we’re smart, and we hunted down the best deals for you, but also for ourselves.
The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals aren’t just on tech and electronics, but home goods, cooking appliances, fashion, fancy skincare, sex toys, and anything else that has made you think, “Damn, I really ought to be a person who owns one of those before people get suspicious.” Here are our top picks for the best bang for your buck over at Amazon.
The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on tech and electronics
A sparkling 4K TV
A Playstation 5 bundle
An Apple MacBook for less than $800
A portable mini projector for impressing your Netflix ‘n’ chill guest
Apple AirPods and watches, obviously
Or betray Apple with a pair of Beats
This editor-fave sound bar
Massive discounts on daddy Dyson
Noise-canceling headphones
Grab a Garmin watch (sexier than a Fitbit)
The Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on apparel
A heated jacket for insane temps
Some affordable bling
A legendary Carhartt t-shirt
Some neat shades
Stock up on Calvin Klein undies
It’s a modern classic because it’s the comfiest, the softest, and lasts forever—and it’s on sale for Cyber Monday.
The Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on cookware and appliances
An insanely good veggie chopper
A handheld immersion blender
Froth milk within seconds
Display charcuterie the right way
Time to upgrade (or start) your Vitamix collection
This cult-favorite chef’s knife
Save big on top-rated espresso machines
Le Creuset’s iconic Dutch oven for 31% off
The best Cyber Monday air fryer deal
Ninja’s air fryers absolutely own TikTok right now, and are under $100 for Cyber Monday.
Aesthetically pleasing kettles
Keep your coffee hot ‘til next Thanksgiving
The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on wellness and beauty
You’ve had the same migraine for two weeks
French skincare under $15
This super high-tech Oral B toothbrush is half off
Manscape yourself
Sick gift idea: a Theragun-like massager for just $30
A wand vibrator with feel-good rumbles for under $20
The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on fitness gear
This top-rated home rowing machine
Exercise bikes for every budget
Yep, including a sale on Peloton bikes.
The only kettlebell you’ll ever need
It’s adjustable. Just turn the dial, and you can change your resistance from eight pounds all the way up to 40 pounds on this sturdy black rock, which would make a great addition to our winter home gym set-up.
The best reusable bottle
When we die, cremate us and put us in a Hydro Flask. If you’ve been waiting to grab one when the price drops, now’s the time, folks.
The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on home goods
Get in touch with nature
The best Cyber Monday mattress deals
Score big savings on top-rated memory foam mattresses from Nectar and Zinus.
Casper’s ultra-comfy pillows for less
Automate your pet care
A faux Christmas tree to keep things easy year after year
The pre-lit one is 53% off.
Click, enjoy, and thank us later.
