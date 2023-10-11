The 30 Best Finds From Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days

Hear ye! Hear ye! The Renaissance faire may be over, but Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days have arrived, and the sales are so impressive we’re in awe. In case you’re not in the know, Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour mega-shopping event that runs from October 10–11 and offers epic savings across home goods, tech, apparel, and more. While there are hidden deals for everyone to enjoy, it’s targeted towards Prime members who want to secure the best sales on big-ticket items before the holiday season. Many products offer invite-only access for exclusive first dibs on coveted products, so if you don’t already have a Prime membership, there’s no better time than now to join. Signing up costs less than a giant turkey leg, in most cases.

God-tier brands such as Dyson, Apple, Hydroflask, and Peloton are all jumping in the deal extravaganza with steep price drops on their cult-fave commodities. We also spotted a plethora of TikTok-viral gems too good to let get away, like the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. So get in and buckle up, loser, because we’re going shopping.

Peloton bike

Sure, your gym may offer spin classes, but can you roll out of bed and immediately hop on a bike? If not, the convenience of having a Peloton in your living room probably sounds pretty sweet—especially for 24% off of the normal price. It’s small-space friendly for shoebox apartments, has a large touch screen and adjustable resistance, monitors health stats, and offers thousands of classes with the Peloton App.

Satisfyer Pro 2

The iconic, editor-fave Satisfyer Pro 2 uses air-pulse stimulation to mimic oral sex and offer mind-blowing orgasms. It features 11 different pulsing intensities and a gentle, large silicone head. It’s 57% off, which is its lowest price in ages.

Insignia 50” TV

A big-screen TV doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. For instance, the Insignia 50” Smart Fire TV —which boasts a 4.5-star average over 11,000 ratings—is now a whopping 27% off. Ask Alexa to pull up the newest season of Love Is Blind in 4K. Straight fire TV, indeed.

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

An iPad is basically a giant mutant iPhone, but we love it for that—plus that makes it great for browsing the internet, watching streaming services, or even using design apps. Its latest generation is on sale for 24% off and provides all-day battery life, a 10.2” retina display for intense colors and details, an ultra-wide camera, and 64 gigabytes of storage. Add a compatible smart keyboard, and you’ve basically got a mini laptop.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim

Dyson vacs are so good at what they do that they make household chores fun, and given that the editor-fave Dyson V12 Detect Slim is 30% off, why not go for it? This compact, intelligent cordless vacuum uses laser illumination technology to help you suck up every last speck of dirt. It comes with five attachment heads: a laser-slim fluffy one, a motor bar cleaner, a hair screw tool, a crevice tool, and a two-in-one combination tool that scrubs and sucks. Its built-in LCD screen shows the number of particles picked up, as well as which cleaning mode you’re using, the remaining battery life, and more.

Fullstar 4-in-1 Vegetable Chopper

Julienne, chop, and slice your latest fall harvest with the TikTok-viral Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. Keep your countertop clean and free of scraps thanks to its built-in collection tray, which also doubles as a storage container for any extra veggies. Other features include rust-resistant stainless steel, razor sharpness, and soft grip handles. It’s 40% off and also has a non-skid base so your fingers stay safe.

Sperax Under-Desk Walking Pad

It’s hard to not be glued to your desk during the workday, but we all know that your body thanks you for integrating movement instead of sitting for hours. Fear not, because this under-desk treadmill makes walking while grinding possible—and now it’s 33% off. It features an LED display to track health stats and can operate at speeds up to 3.8 miles per hour. The best part? It has a shock-absorbing quiet motor so you can discreetly exercise during Zoom calls,

Hydro Flask water bottles

If an emotional support water bottle is what it takes to stay hydrated, then so be it. Hydro Flask makes some of the best, and they’re now 33% off. They’re insulated, leakproof, stainless steel, and dishwasher safe. (Not to mention BPA and toxin-free.) Cheers to adult sippy cups!

Lego sets

In case you haven’t heard, Legos aren’t just for kids anymore. We love ‘em for both de-stressing and decor, and plenty of kits are currently up to 45% off.

TOLOCO massage guns

If you’re looking to tenderize your muscles for a fraction of the price of a Theragun, look no further than the Toloco massage gun, which is steeply discounted at 56% off (yep, it only costs $40). Its quiet motor deeply penetrates muscle groups at seven different speeds and you have 10 massage heads to choose from. It’s hard not to give it a shot with its 4.3-star average and over 42,000 reviews.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro is pretty much a must-have, and now, you can grab a pair for 24% off. Don’t you think your latest Spotify playlist deserves to be listened to in stunning definition with crisp, deep bass? Don’t let outside distractions disrupt your tunes—just turn on the earbuds’ next-level noise cancellation. Worried about too much noise blockage? Don’t worry, you can switch on Adaptive Transparency when you need to be aware of your surroundings.

Chom Chom Pet Hair Remover

Did Mittens leave a trail of hair on your new Ruggable rug? The TikTok-viral Chom Chom Pet Hair Remover (currently 37% off) is a cult fave among pet owners, proven to be superior for picking up your cat’s latest fur shed. You just roll it to trap hair and press down on the release button to empty it into the trash.

AncestryDNA Kit

Were you ever curious to know if your dad’s family tree has royal roots? You could be a trust fund baby and not even know it. Find out with an AncestryDNA Kit, which is now 51% off.

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

We hate to betray Le Creuset, but the Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is now 45% off, which makes it affordable for any aspiring cook at just 72 bucks. Given its 4.7-star average and over 32,000 ratings, it’s clear that this durable, versatile kitchen workhouse has tons of enthusiastic fans. “It has worn beautifully and has no chips or cracks after 3.5 years,” one Amazon reviewer said. You can broil, braise, bake, and roast in up to 500-degree temperatures, and it has impressive heat retention for great cooking distribution.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress

Babe, throw out your decade-old mattress from your junior year of college. It’s time to move on to bigger and better things, such as this queen-sized Tuft & Needle Original Mattress that happens to be 20% off. Its design promotes pressure relief and open-cell cooling technology for hot sleepers. Your Raya date will never sleep over on a twin bed, so this is your sign to make an upgrade.

Vizio M-Series 2.1 Sound Bar

We love this sound bar. Readers love this sound bar. If you care at all about upgrading your next home viewing of The Fast and the Furious, John Wick 4, The Golden Bachelor (Gerry 4-ever), or whatever Real Housewives season you’re currently on, you owe it to yourself to pick up this super powerful sound bar/subwoofer set that’s a whopping 43% off right now.

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Love food? More specifically, do you love making things like hummus, peanut butter, soups, stews, queso, and smoothies? Don’t lie—Amazon knows you love it, which is why the Vitamix 5200 (aka one of the best blenders in the world) is nearly half off right now.

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden

We get it—you’ve been meaning to get into gardening forever, but just haven’t found your footing yet. Well, seeing as how winter’s coming, this probably isn’t the best time to start putting up raised beds in the backyard. What you can do, however, is cop the beloved AeroGarden for 70% off and begin your indoor herb garden experience ASAP with some basil, parsley, dill, thyme, and mint.

Bose 700 Noise-Canceling Headphones

You’ve heard (of) Bose—that is, unless you’re actually wearing Bose, in which case you probably can’t hear anything except for My Bloody Valentine’s Loveless. Well, the 700 is considered by many to be one of the best pairs of noise-canceling headphones on the market… and almost 34,000 Amazon reviewers agree. Try it out for 26% off ASAP.

Zulay Milk Frother

No disrespect to St*rbucks, but literally over 100,000 reviewers on Amazon think you should be making your own lattes, cappuccinos, and matchas at home with this frother, which is 40% off.

SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker

Your sparkling water-addicted mother (or just you) will love getting a SodaStream as a gift. Like, making your own spicy H20 literally anytime? We’re sold. Save $60 right now.

Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker

NGL, we stan Zojirushi extremely hard. (Read all about that here.) If you’re looking to consistently make perfect, delicious rice, pick up one of these babies for 30% off the usual price.

LEGO BTS Dynamite Kit

Love K-pop band BTS? Try this LEGO set based on their “Dynamite “music video—for 31% off.

Risk: ‘Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy Edition

The LOTR edition of Risk is the ultimate crossover between, uh, nerds cool guys who love Middle Earth and nerds awesome dudes who love strategy games. It’s 30% off right now.

Waterpik Cordless Flosser

Hate traditional flossing? Just looking to upgrade your oral hygiene? Pick up a Waterpik—aka an OG of water flossing—for a cool 50% off the tool that over 125,000 Amazon reviewers love. Or, you know, just save your money for more dental work.

‘Kitchen Confidential’ by Anthony Bourdain

We love Bourdain’s TV shows and writings, and Kitchen Confidential—the book that started it all—is less than the price of a Chipotle burrito right now. If you don’t own a copy, you need to snag this ASAP.

Levi’s Men’s Trucker Jacket

Howdy, partner. Time to start dressing like the Bruce Springsteen song character you already believe you are. Luckily, Levi’s denim jackets are extremely on sale right now.

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Tryin’ to get that fast food restaurant-quality ice, but for your home? Check out the GE Profile Opal—at its lowest price in ages. (To clarify, copping one of these definitely doesn’t mean you can’t still hit those late night Taco Bell runs.)

Fellow Stagg EKG Gooseneck Kettle

Trying to get that pro-level pourover? There are a lot of things that need to happen, but one of them is definitely using a precise gooseneck kettle, and this banger from Fellow is 20% off, a rare discount from the brand that you should jump on immediately.

