The VICE Guide to Shopping Amazon Prime Day (If You Must)

Prime Day has practically become a federal holiday in America for its absolute blowout of deals, deals, and more deals. You probably know how Prime Day works by now, but in case you need a refresher, it's a two-day, industry-wide event when Amazon—and now, many, many retailers that aren't Amazon—offer prices lower than the rise of Christina Aguilera's jeans in 2001. What's marked down? Everything from Apple products and mattresses to furniture, vibrators, cookware, and fancy skincare are part of the Prime Day deals. The whole tamale!

So let’s say you want to visit the mothership, Amazon itself, and partake of this extravaganza. First off, we know: Amazon is a very complicated, goliath, and Conglom-O-esque retailer, indeed, and our very newsroom is often at the forefront of those stories. But whatever your stance on Bezos’s superstore, the money-saving opportunities of Prime Day can make it very tempting—and honestly, quite a few of us partake in the bargain-hunting. Many of us have been there; you see a super-hot deal, or need something to come (for sure) within a couple of days, or your local mom-and-pop shop doesn’t have what you’re looking for. Sometimes, Amazon just feels like the move.

There are tons of folks who are gonna hit this 48-hour Prime Day, and hit it HARD (the number of items purchased as part of Prime Day in 2022 was a whopping 300 million), no matter how much they think Bezos is a money-hungry cartoon-villain dork. Of course, some people abstain from shopping at Amazon entirely (cheers), but the reality is that even the most principled people we know partake in a Prime’d set of headphones here, an impulse-purchased Sunset Strip groupie memoir or a pack of nondescript socks there. (If you never do anything even slightly morally dubious in the name of personal convenience or pleasure, well, congrats.)

All that said, we’re here with a list of all the best Prime Day deals on Amazon, including massive savings on legit-good products that make it all worth it. This one’s for those among our readers who feel they absolutely must get those deals, deals, deals. And we know you’re out there with your arms and [redacted] wide-open for the best luxury vibrators and sex toys that are also hiding on the site.

Here you go: the best Prime Day deals that are actually worth buying during the sale. (Don’t forget to periodically check back throughout the sale, since we’ll be updating this page with all of the best deals as soon as they roll in.)

The Best Cooking & Kitchen Gear Prime Day Deals

We’ve had a bunch of these kitchen appliances on our wishlists for a while because there are few things in life that provide us with as much genuine satisfaction as a sexy, idiot-proof Breville espresso machine or chef-worthy bread knife. We’ll also be filling our carts with 21% off KitchenAid mixers, bakeware sets, the TikTok-famous bagel guillotine, and serious discounts on Vitamix blenders.

The Best Tech & Gadgets Prime Day Deals

In the words of Rihanna in that one Calvin Harris song, this is what you came for: affordable electronics. I mean, people have literally been trampled to death in the name of holiday mega deals on flat-screens or whatever, which makes occasionally shopping on Amazon really seem not that bad as far as savings-driven crimes go. Anyway, we waded through deals, deals, deals and just pulled out the truly, truly BIG savings and best markdowns that are rolling out for Prime Day. If you’ve been needing to upgrade your TV, tablet, laptop, headphones, or home stereo equipment, this is the week to do it. After all, you don’t want to have to fight for your life at Best Buy come Thanksgiving.

The Best Home and Decor Prime Day Deals

It’s time… [torches saggy couch]. We appreciate how well our street furniture has served us over the years, but we can’t handle another season of crummy, small couches and chaotic clothing storage. Luckily for you and your Tinder date, Amazon is filled with great mid-century modern furniture for making out on and plenty of affordable sofas that look expensive—and right now, so much of it is on super sale.

The Best Mattress and Bedding Prime Day Deals

We’re grown now, jabroni. It’s time to get that mattress off the floor, get it a waterproof protector, and start paying our taxes in something other than gold bullion. Luckily, Amazon is flush with plush deals on mattresses, silky pillowcases, and bedding during Prime Day, so you can curl up in linen bedding that looks expensive, wicks away moisture (a must for hot sleepers), and will give you sweet Minion soda (it’s real, we swear) dreams.

The Best Skincare and Beauty Prime Day Deals

Many of us are intent on having our annual glow-up, whether that’s with a hot net of new shrimp-core items or by slathering our face in expensive oils. Anyway, to each their own—but here are a few picks that stand the test of time and are a steal, from dermatologist-recommended sunscreens to Foreo’s Luna 3 facial cleansing brush for 50% off.

The Best Fashion Prime Day Deals

New pants, new life. Our wardrobe needs a little pumping up this summer, and the best Prime Day deals on fashion include ‘fits by coveted brands such as Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Crocs, Reebok, Ray-Ban, and Hoka, including the sought-after Clifton 8s for 29% off.

The Best Sexual Wellness Prime Day Deals

There’s nothing wrong with using “ol’ Righty” to spank the bank, but Amazon’s Prime Day Sale offers a tantalizing window where we can scoop some of the most coveted sex toys and vibrators out there. And while Prime-adjacent events inspire quite a few epic sales from other sexual wellness brands, many of the most iconic sex toys will be on big promo during Prime Time. The Satisfyer Pro 2 is one such icon, and a clitoral vibrator that has been described by Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp as “[having] cracked the design code on how to be a toy for both people with sensitive clitorises and those who want to get their pussy tenderized into schnitzel,” in her VICE review of the vibrator.

Lookin’ for some non-Amazon deals? Check out our seriously ginormous roundup of amazing deals this week that are a comfortable distance away from the realm of Jeff Bezos, including furniture, streetwear, electronics, and way, way more.

