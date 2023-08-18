Happy Anal August! Here Are the Best Sales and Deals on Butt Sex Toys

Happy Anal August! Not that we needed another reason to lower our drawbridge for this high-tech prostate massager, but we’ll gladly take it. Out of all the fabricated e-commerce holidays we celebrate, an entire month dedicated to savings on the best lubes, vibrators, butt plugs, and anal beads is not only one of our favorites, but the most lucrative for our sex life.

Maybe you’re new to butt stuff, and just want to start poking around down there with a gloved finger and a bit of tongue. Perhaps you’re a seasoned P-spot wrangler, and on the lookout for the best remote-controlled vibrator for you and your partner. The best Anal August sex toy sales run the gamut of taint tools, from cheeky spanking paddles to anal toys that look like they were engineered by NASA, and offer something for all levels of the ass-obsessed.

We’re eager to feel that amyl nitrite August rush , so let’s dive into the best deals for you and your sweet peach this month.

Amazon

While Anal August may not be an official holiday on Amazon, there are plenty of ass-centric savings to be had right now on anal beads, prostate massagers (under $20), enemas, and this high-tech, vibrating butt plug that has earned a 4.5-star average rating from over 100 reviews, including one steel plug novice who writes, “I wasn’t sure what to expect [but] it has become my go to since it is so easy to insert, comfortable to wear, and undetected under clothing thanks to the T-bar.” You also have the option of syncing the plug with an app on your smartphone, which means you can control the 11 vibrational patterns without skipping a beat.

Babeland

Babeland is offering up to 20% off any single item when you use the code VIBEWITH20, and 15% off all anal toys during Anal August. Find us bringing home the luxurious, stainless steel Njoy Pure Plug—or, as one reviewer called it, “The ‘Barry White’ of butt toys.” The smooth metal material adds a subtle, pleasurable weight to the plug, while the flat base keeps it secure during sex.

Want to feel like a slutty cake pop? Of course you do. The Peridise by Aneros—a favorite brand amongst butt stuff aficionados—is a slender plug with a bulbous tip that’s up to the task, because this White Wizard combines a slim, beginner-friendly one-inch diameter with four inches of length to hit just the right spots while allowing for easier body movements when being worn. Cop not one but two while the duo is 15% off, and experience the bliss of securing your nut and being able to stand up and take the popcorn out of the microwave.

Hot Octopuss

Many of Hot Octopuss’ high-tech sex toys are on sale right now, but it’s the London-based brand’s hands-free, remote-controlled prostate massager that has captured our hearts this holey August. Known as the “PleX with Flex,” the vibrator is beloved by reviewers for its smooth, flexible silicone tip, rumbly vibrations, and the inclusion of a remote control for partner play. Toss it in the cart for 40% off with the code PEACH40, and dive into more specs about the toy in this VICE article of its bells and whistles.

LELO

The luxury Swedish sexual wellness brand LELO is behind some of VICE editors’ favorite vibrators, from blended orgasm bangers to futuristic, clitoral stimulation toys. The brand’s Summer Deals event is in full swing with savings of up to 40% off select toys, including the bestselling “Hugo” prostate massager. Aside from coming in discreet, luxurious packaging, the Hugo packs two vibrating motors in the base and tip for double the rumble, and comes with a complimentary, gold-accented remote control. Truly a toy for the butt, as well as the display case.

Lovehoney

Ah, Lovehoney. It’s like the IKEA of sexual wellness sites. Not only is it one of the most expansive sexual wellness sites, period, but we always end up checking out at Lovehoney with way more strap-ons, spankers, and clitoral toys than anticipated. The site’s up to 50% off Date Night Sale is still underway, and filled with savings on jeweled butt plugs and training kits such as this trio with a 4.9-star average user rating. As one fan writes, “These are great and do not fall out. They have a nice feeling and are easy to wash. I’ve tried the small and medium and feel great and I’m working up to the large.”

What you decide to put up your butt is your business, but we sure do love a silicone-based lube for backdoor play because it typically doesn’t absorb as quickly as water- and oil-based lubricants. Sliquid is a classic in the lube game for its low stick and fragrance factors, so cop the silicone ambrosia while it’s on sale.

Lovers

You can save an extra 50% off select sex toys at Lovers from now until September 3 with the code EXTRA50, which is a great opportunity to snag the butt-centric toys from the brand’s VICE-approved collaboration with Playboy. After all, everyone has a jeweled butt plug laying around the house, but how many people can boast a gray chrome Bunny logo plug on the nightstand?

PinkCherry

PinkCherry is another powerhouse sex toy site with loads upon hot, steamy loads of sex toys, from bondage gear to porn star-inspired masturbators. The site’s big Summer Blowout Sale is underway with savings of up to 80% off clearance items with the code SUMMER and 30% off everything else, including this vegan leather spanking paddle with heart-shaped cut-outs. You know, to leave your mark.

If you’re new to enemas, welcome. There’s an entire VICE guide to anal douching, and this bold red bulb has high ratings from PinkCherry users for how easy it is to use and clean. As one customer reported back, “The bulb seemed too stiff upon first inspection, but there is a reason for this: It develops great pressure with a good volume squirt of water.” Plus, it costs less than our monthly Hulu subscription.

Happy Anal August! We’ll beep you again come Spanking Paddle September.

