TikTok’s Latest Fitness Obsession Is Ankle Weights (and We’re Down)

Walking is some of the easiest (and cheapest, considering that it’s free!) cardio you can do. You’ve just gotta muster up the motivation to get off the couch and get out there. Sure, those slushy months weren’t ideal (but still possible) for logging miles, but now that it’s spring, there’s no more time for excuses. Throw on a pair of aesthetic and super supportive Hokas and get after those miles.

But now that COVID and the internet helped us realize that walking can be a serious discipline on par with a contact sport, we’re always looking for ways to make our closing-the-rings walks count. The latest must-do upgrade? Bring the squat rack to your walk with ankle weights. Call Jane Fonda: No longer are ankle weights a thing of 80s aerobic classes, they’ve found new life as a TikTok sensation. Influencers are taking them on their so-called “hot girl walks” for toned legs, while thicc gym rats are incorporating them into weighted exercises. A set of ankle weights is the easiest way to add a little something extra to your workout routine without putting in crazy effort. We like to think of it as strength training for lazy workhorses. (Shoutout to incoming Taurus season.)

There really are so many options for home workout gear out there, so of course we had to scout the best ankle weights. Throw them on while walking to work, grocery shopping, cleaning, strolling—whatever your heart desires. The world is your oyster when it comes to making your calves buff. Feeling daring? You can also buy a pair for your wrists to improve your coordination, burn more calories, and maybe even bulk up those biceps.

Henkelion Ankle Weights

These adjustable ankle weights by Henkelion come in two-, three-, and five-pound options for your upcoming strolls. Velcro tethers hold them in place and prevent sliding, while the breathable material absorbs moisture and sweat quickly. They have a 4.6-star average rating and over 11,000 reviews on Amazon. “Get the extra booty burn!” says one happy buyer. Indeed—get that donk to beefcake status.

Fragraim Ankle Weights

If you really want to pump iron while strutting, these ankle weights by Fragraim come in 15- and 20-pound options. If you want less weight, they have removable sandbags for decreasing resistance. They have a snug fit with an adjustable strap closure and moisture-absorbing material so your ankles can breathe easy. These have a 4.6 star average rating and over 7,000 reviews on Amazon. One user even used them in the pool, and says they work great for injured runners who use aqua jogging to recover.

Bala Bangles Ankle Weights

Ah, yes, the “it” ankle weights. TikToks about Bala Bangles have a whopping 340 million views on the platform. Perhaps you’re an avid yogi or just want to add a small amount of oomph to leg day. One to two pounds on each ankle can really make a difference, believe it or not, when you’re already in the midst of a strength training routine. These ankle weights by Bala Bangles have an adjustable elastic band with ultra-strong Velcro, and are wrapped in soft silicone. They were also featured on Shark Tank, if that’s a selling point for you.

BalanceFrom

It’s hard not to notice an item when it has over 27,000 reviews and a 4.4-star average rating on Amazon. These ankle weights by BalanceForm come in nine colors, with each color having a different weight. They’re one size-fits-all with an adjustable Velcro pad and are made with moisture-absorbing material.

Sportneer Ankle Weights

These Sportneer weights are filled with high-quality iron sand for epic resistance and have a sturdy outer trim for enhanced durability, all while being adjustable with Velcro straps. They also have a length of up to 13.6 inches to fit even the most swole ankles.

Get stompin’.

