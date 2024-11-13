The 3 Best Apple Deals of Walmart’s Early Black Friday Sale

It’s Apple-harvesting season! Right when the turkeys begin roasting and the pumpkins begin turning from Jack-O’-lanterns to pie filling, the reliable deals on Apple products begin bearing fruit. But not all of them are worth it.

Apple loves to unload it’s more overripe products around this time of year, so we scoured Walmart’s early Black Friday deals from the bottom of the barrel to bring you the three best, all ripe for the plucking.

Apple Airtag for $19 ($10 Off)

I’ve used Apple’s trackers securing luggage and bikes, and they’re a godsend for easing the threat of thievery when checking a bag or leaving a backpack in a café while ducking into the bathroom.

Paired with an iPhone 14 or later, precision finding can lead you directly to an object. It’s how I find my checked bags when they’re scooting out of the conveyor belts at large airports where the crowds are too thick to see past.

I’ve frequently seen AirTags for $5 off, but not for $10 off like this. Too bad I bought all the ones I need (for now, I think) long before this deal went live. There’s also a four-pack for $89 ($10 off), although this is one time it’d save you money to just buy ’em separately.

Apple macbook air m1 for $650 ($50 off)

The MacBook Air M1‘s 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage is light for running intensive video editing programs, but it’s more than enough for word processing, navigating the web, and basic, day-to-day tasks.

For a new laptop, not a refurbished one, it remains a great deal for entering the Apple ecosystem and nabbing a laptop with Apple’s excellent—and in my opinion—class-leading trackpad that makes navigating tabs and windows an intuitive, fast-paced breeze.

Apple Watch Series 10 for $349 ($50 off)

You can send text, take a call, listen to music and podcasts, use Siri, and get notifications through Apple’s latest smartwatch. Kind of a fitness nut, or you wish you were, but you want more than just the iPhone’s Health app?

Track your workouts, manage your menstrual period, monitor your sleep, and track your heart health with insights.