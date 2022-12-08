Basket Case: What to Buy at Arc’teryx, According to Our Editors

Welcome to Basket Case, wherein your trusty VICE editors scour the proverbial aisles of our favorite online retailers to bring you a smorgasbord of the absolute best things to buy. In this installment, we’re diving into Arc’teryx and getting out in moisture-wicking base layers, lightweight (but warm!) outerwear, and the jacket for standing in the shower.

Our idea of trekking outdoors might be best described as “walking from a city sidewalk to the subway” or “trotting briskly to the bodega,” but that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate gear that’s ready to handle any and all conditions (you try walking home in “wintry mix” without an umbrella). Where form and function meet, that’s where you’ll find gorpcore: An aesthetic melding streetwear with hiking-adjacent gear, creating a luxury-fashion-like allure around products that fuse practical design with sleek tech. Hey, you don’t need to be Frank Ocean to appreciate well-made clothing that can hold its own in any weather.

When it comes to a brand that’s the embodiment of today’s gorpcore wave, you’ll have a hard time topping Arc’teryx, and its jackets bearing the brand’s iconic fossil. Founded back in 1989 in Vancouver, Canada, Arc’teryx’s name (and logo) is a reference to the Archaeopteryx—a genus of prehistoric dinosaur known as one of the first evolutionary ancestors of modern day birds, itself a nod to the brand’s continuous drive to innovate and evolve. That focus on performance has spawned countless offshoot lines and sub-labels, and turned Arc’teryx into a cult-fave flex in its own right—thanks to both the brand’s multi-use functionality and (generally speaking) high price tag. That colloquial, common man-level luxury connotation is exactly why the late Virgil Abloh remixed Arc’teryx jackets for Bella and Gigi Hadid to wear in Off-White’s Fall/Winter 2020 runway show.

That’s to say nothing of the “if-you-know-you-know” terms and acronyms that you would need to decipher before making sure you’ve got the right Arc’teryx jacket for whatever you’re planning on doing. For a brand so committed to creating the best performance outerwear on the market, it’s ironic that it’s picked up such a fashion-adjacent reputation, with plenty of people shopping Arc’teryx shells just to stand in the shower for clout on TikTok.

Memes aside, we dove deep into the Arc’teryx-verse to uncover how the brand blends timeless design with futuristic tech, what pieces are worth the investment, and just what the hell acronyms like AR, LT and SV actually mean. Here’s the best products from Arc’teryx that you can buy right now, according to our editors.

The Arc’teryx shell

If it wasn’t clear before, there’s a lot of Arc’teryx outerwear out there—all with its own nomenclature, intended uses, and design idiosyncrasies. The Alpha SV jacket though… that’s the Arc’teryx jacket. Designed for “severe conditions” (noted by the use of the “SV” in the name), the Alpha SV is billed as a lightweight outer layer for alpinists and mountain climbers, and has been an iconic offering from the brand for over two decades. The epitome of Arc’teryx’s commitment to evolution and improvement, the Alpha SV has been constantly tweaked down to the smallest details—from the overall weight of the jacket to the water-tight seams and zippers. While the Alpha SV is definitely an investment, its incorporation of Gore-Tex Pro ensures that it’ll be virtually waterproof, windproof and, as Arc’teryx describes it, a “veritable personal storm fortress.” You can take that to the bank (or, you know, film yourself wearing it in the shower).

Pander to the base

It all starts with a great foundation, which is why Arc’teryx puts just as much thought into its base layers as it does its rugged outerwear. The Rho LT Zip Neck (LT stands for “Lightweight”) is thin enough to be layered or worn while hanging around the house, but has a functional zip chest pocket and is built with moisture-wicking fabric; it’s not full-on outerwear, but it does bring a little more to the table than your average long sleeve tee.

Going covert

The Covert Hoody is an iconic embodiment of the brand’s design philosophy: according to Arc’teryx, that means “clean, efficient, effective.” Using proprietary Alpenex II heathered fleece (which is more resistant to pilling and degradation than previous generations), this is the perfect piece for going… well, incognito, thanks to the sculpted hood design and minimal branding, reserved for the zip pocket on the upper left sleeve. With a full zip front and intentionally breathable built, this is an Arc’teryx piece that you’ll actually get some serious, everyday wear out of—with or without a sudden rain storm.

Stylish at the atomic level

If you’re in the market for something truly versatile, it’s hard to top the Atom LT jacket. A part of the similarly named Atom Series (duh), the lineup is filled with gear that’s designed to be weather-resistant, but still supremely lightweight and versatile. If you’re someone who actually plans on wearing Arc’teryx on the trail, the DWR (durable water-repellent) finish on the outer, Coreloft Compact 60 insulation, and adjustable waist hem ensure the Atom LT is going to keep your body warm and dry regardless of the weather (or, you know, when you’re sitting at your WFH desk and start feeling a little chilly).

Arc’teryx, but make it fashion

Veilance (formerly known as “Arc’teryx Veilance”) is Arc’teryx’s most “fashion-forward” line; originally launched in 2009, Veilance sits somewhere between menswear and techwear, with minimalist (even by Arc’teryx’s standards), ultramodern designs that feel more at home on a city sidewalk than on a mountainside. Even with a greater fashion emphasis, all Veilance pieces are still packing all the alpine-adjacent weatherproofing and resilience that you’d find in Arc’teryx’s more traditional lineup. Case in point? Veilance’s Monitor Down Coat. An icon of the Veilance sub-label, the sleek Monitor silhouette sells its connection to Arc’teryx more than anything else (note the lack of a chest fossil logo). With a Gore-Tex outer for full weatherproof protection, 850 fill-power down insulation and a fishtail parka-like fit, this winter jacket is both dressed up and tech’d out.

You’ve got a board meeting at 12 and a climbing gym visit at 5

Admittedly, we don’t know when or where we’d need an Arc’teryx suit, but sometimes you just have to dare to dream big, you know? Built with Gore-Tex Infinium fabric, both of Veilance’s Indisce pants and blazer are both windproof and water-resistant, so stray gusts (or spilled coffee) should roll off you like… well, an Arc’teryx jacket. If going fully suited and booted in Arc’teryx is a bit too much for you, we’d definitely recommend copping the trousers all on their own; sure, they look like dress trousers, but with taped seams, outdooring-influenced range of motion, and a futuristic pocket layout, you could probably hit the climbing gym after working your 9-to-5 without skipping a beat (or, you know, a stone).

Don’t sleep on the sneakers

We love a great pair of sneakers here at VICE, so believe us when we say that Arc’teryx’s in-house brand of hiking kicks are not to be overlooked. If there’s one shoe that’s worth buying, it’s the Norvan series—especially the models that incorporate Gore-Tex on the upper. The Norvan LD 3 GTX (LD = Long Distance; GTX = Gore-Tex) is an solid all-around sneaker that provides excellent support on long walks or runs around town, but is also tech’d out with a breathable Gore-Tex upper and Vibram Megagrip lugged outsole whenever you’re ready to get down and dirty on the trail. If the Norvan series feels a little too intense, the Aerios FL 2 GTX (FL = Fast and Light) should have many of the same features as the Norvan, just slightly stripped down.

Nothing’s better than a beanie

We get it: Arc’teryx is definitely one of the coolest brands you can buy into, but finding an entry point is… well, expensive. Keep the brand with the dead bird logo top of mind with a branded beanie (or “toque”—Arc’teryx is Canadian after all). It may not be one of the hyper-techy outer shells, but it’s hard to argue that a good old fashioned fiber beanie is one of the best ways to keep your noggin toasty all year round. Besides: If it’s good enough for Frank Ocean, it’s good enough for us.

