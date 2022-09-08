Where to Buy Cool Art Prints Online

All those weekends roaming around gallery shows in the Meatpacking District have rubbed off on us. We mysteriously started wearing berets, black turtlenecks, and scarves—the official mime’s artists’ uniform. We may not have attended art school, but we know a good accent piece when we see it—whether it’s a luxurious wall hanging spotted through a swanky brownstone’s front window, or just a random naked statue in the park.

Creating a fabulous, we’ve-totally-got-our-life-together vibe is possible in any living space with a lil’ decorative art, and there’s no shortage of sites selling art prints ranging from the super-affordable (from artists who are still under-the-radar) to the ultra high-end (if you’ve got $24,000 to drop on an original Roy Lichtenstein). If you’re looking for prints from independent artists that are bold, abstract, modern, and everything else in between, here are a few of the retailers to peruse to satisfy your aesthetic cravings. Sure, Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” is a classic, but you can always just build a Lego version. (We know, insane.)

Society6

Don’t be fooled by its affordable prices; Society6 has a slappin’ selection of both canvas and framed prints, as well as retro posters from independent artists. As an added bonus, the site always has killer sales going on its various wares, which, on top of prints, also include home goods, bedding and more. The hardest part is not feeling overwhelmed with options. One of our faves: This orange-toned gradient, which reminds us of our favorite sunset lamp, while this disco-ball-cherry-tongue action could accent this sexy planter.

Spooky season is upon us, and this black cat brings us that H-ween energy, while also being cool enough to keep up year-round. Purr.

1stDibs

1stDibs is an awesome online antique store, but it’s also so much more—including a high-end vintage consignment store and even a platform for crypto freaks trying to snag NFTs. It’s also a superb place to cop extraordinary art, including both prints from newer artists and legacy pieces up for auction. There are tons of framed and unframed prints to jazz up your space (and make great conversation pieces), such as this Alice Oehr piece depicting a sack of Valencia oranges, because getting scurvy is not cute.

Looking for something from a household-name artist? Scoop this jazzy Keith Haring print of a wavy stick figure.

Chairish

Used to hang around Max Fish? Got a membership at the Whitney? You’ll find a broad selection of stellar vintage and contemporary art online at Chairish. Some pieces cost an arm and a leg, but they have excellent selections under $100 if you’re trying to conserve cash. This print of a Diet Coke speaks to us, because the sound when you crack open a cold one is art itself.

Etsy

Etsy has everything under the sun that is the epitome of cool, so it’s no question that they have intricate art that will look a lot better on the wall than your paint by numbers kit. Stop trying to use the skills from your Art 101 class—it’s just not working out for you, bud— and support the independent artists on the ‘net who are making legit masterpieces. Step one—purchase this portrait of royal cats.

The Met Store

Strolling through the Metropolitan Museum of Art with all the Upper East Siders is a vibe. The Met’s online store allows us to bring those old-money feels home with us. How? With its curated collection of fine art prints and posters featuring everyone we heard of in that college art history lecture. Snag an affordable, high-quality print from a master, from Monet’s lilies to Pollock’s splatters to Edward Hopper’s peek at the tops of houses from the Williamsburg Bridge.

Minted

An after-dinner mint from Olive Garden brings us pleasure like no other, but the decor Minted offers gives us a full-blown artgasm. On the site, you’ll find the freshest designs from a truckload of independent artists. This watercolor paradise transports us into another dimension, while these figures whispering sweet nothings to each other makes us think of sex and gossip—two of our favorite things.

Ebay

Ebay has such a special place in our hearts. It feels like it was just yesterday that we were bidding on someone’s ancient pink iPod shuffle. Those memories never leave our noggins, so of course we took a spin around the marketplace to browse its lineup of classic works. Bid on dope pieces like a Neckface print, or an old Ray Pettibon zine.

See ya at the museum.

